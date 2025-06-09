EXOTIC CARS
Porsche creates street-legal version of its 963 Le Mans racer
It was influenced by a one-off, road-legal version of the Porsche 917 that was created 50 years ago after the 917 won Le Mans in 1970 and 1971
09 June 2025 - 12:37
Porsche has created a one-off sports car based on the 963 machine that races in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.
The 963 is a sports prototype racing car that has been competing in the US-based IMSA SportsCar Championship and Europe-based FIA World Endurance Championship since 2023. Porsche decided to create a street-legal example, the 963 RSP, named after the initials of Roger Searle Penske, owner of Porsche’s motorsport partner Team Penske...
