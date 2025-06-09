Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

FIRST DRIVE | Frugal Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid makes SA debut

At R689,900 the J7 SHS is one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids in the segment

09 June 2025 - 10:50
by Denis Droppa
The J7 plug-in hybrid test car averaged a frugal 5.2l/100km. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The SHS has arrived in SA as the new petrol-electric version of the Jaecoo J7 midsize SUV, and one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids in its segment. The first of several new electrified models from the Chinese brand, the new flagship SHS grows the J7 line up to four variants after Jaecoo, sister brand of Chery, made its SA debut in April 2024.

Until now the J7 has been available as a 1.6 petrol turbo model with front wheel drive and outputs of 145kW and 290Nm.

SHS is short for Super Hybrid System and combines a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine and an electric motor. The total outputs of 255kW and 525Nm are sent to the road via all-wheel drive.

A dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) drives the wheels with different modes and is able to control the balance between energy consumption and performance. Jaecoo claims the vehicle sips just 5l/100km and has 90km of pure electric drive range, and that it has a 1,200km combined driving range on a single tank with a fully charged battery.

In my week-long test drive on a mix of urban and open roads, the J7 SHS averaged 5.2l/100km, which was very close to the factory claim and an impressively low figure for a car of this size and power.

The 18.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery can be charged from 30%-80% in just 20 minutes using a DC fast charger. It takes about two-and-a-half hours to charge at an AC public charger, or overnight on a regular 240V home socket.

When fully charged the battery initially drained quickly, but once it got down to about 30% the car’s energy recuperation system kept it at around that level, meaning we didn’t have to plug it in to charge it.

The plush cabin has an upmarket look and feel. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The J7 SHS is a pleasant drive with good refinement, punchy power, a cushy ride and settled handling.

It is a smooth and spirited power delivery, and in Sport mode the car has a satisfyingly swift feel. The transitions between petrol and electric power are seamless and the refined petrol engine hums along quietly. There are three driving modes for Eco, Normal and Sport.

Bugbears in the car were all software related.

If you find some of the driver assist features annoying — as we did with the overzealous lane-keeping assist — you need to switch them off every time you start the car. The irksome attention-assist feature flashes a “you are not paying attention to the road” warning every few seconds when the driver is wearing sunglasses, as it thinks your eyes are closed. The only way to disable it was to cover the steering column-mounted sensor with tape.

More than 15 driver assistance features are fitted as standard in the J7 SHS, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic assist with braking. The J7 SHS has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

There is no spare wheel in the boot as the space is taken by the hybrid system’s battery, and you get a puncture repair kit instead. Boot space is a generous 500l, expanding to 1,265l with the rear backrests folded flat.

Performance of Jaecoo’s new flagship is swift and silent. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The roomy cabin comfortably accommodates four adults in a plush environment with soft-touch surfaces that create a premium feel.

The flagship J7 has a bountiful spec sheet including dual-zone climate control with rear vents, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated electrically-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera.

A 14.8-inch touchscreen controls functions such as the wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation system. The 50W wireless charger is ventilated to enable rapid charging of smartphones while keeping them cool

The full Jaecoo J7 line-up has also been updated with feature upgrades, including a standard panoramic sunroof in the entry-level Vortex model.

At R689,900, the J7 SHS competes against plug-in hybrid SUVs such as the R682,950 Haval H6 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury (179kW/530Nm), the R734,950 Haval H7 1.5T HEV Super Luxury (179kW/530N) and the R989,800 Toyota Rav4 2.5 Plug-In Hybrid E-Four (225kW/227Nm).

Jaecoo’s aftermarket support includes a five-year/75,000km service plan, a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty, and a 10-year/unlimited kilometre power battery pack warranty for the first owner (10 years/200,000km for subsequent owners).

Jaecoo J7 prices

Jaecoo J7 SHS Vortex — R519,900

Jaecoo J7 Glacier — R579,900

Jaecoo J7 Inferno — R679,900

Jaecoo J7 SHS — R689,900

droppad@arena.africa

