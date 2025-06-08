Ducati's Marc Marquez completed a perfect weekend by winning the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOSE HERNANDEZ
Alcaniz — Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend his lead in the championship on Sunday.
Marquez’s brother Alex finished second for Gresini Racing while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia came third.
Marc had completed the perfect weekend last year to win his first race in 1,043 days at the same circuit and he repeated his feat as the pole-sitter and sprint winner claimed a record-extending seventh victory.
Such was Marc’s dominance this weekend that he became the first rider in 10 years to lead every session — including warm-ups, practice and qualifying — since he did it himself at the German Grand Prix in 2015.
“It was an amazing weekend. Leading all the practices, full focus, just full concentration,” said Marquez, who now leads Alex by 32 points in the championship. “As I expected, the others got closer and closer every session. In the race, the pace of Alex and Pecco (Bagnaia) was super fast, but it was consistent. (I was) just controlling the race distance.”
SA’s Brad Binder crashed out when he lost the front end of his bike while hunting a podium finish.
Marc Marquez dominates Aragon MotoGP
Ducati rider becomes the first participant in 10 years to lead every session
Alcaniz — Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend his lead in the championship on Sunday.
Marquez’s brother Alex finished second for Gresini Racing while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia came third.
Marc had completed the perfect weekend last year to win his first race in 1,043 days at the same circuit and he repeated his feat as the pole-sitter and sprint winner claimed a record-extending seventh victory.
Such was Marc’s dominance this weekend that he became the first rider in 10 years to lead every session — including warm-ups, practice and qualifying — since he did it himself at the German Grand Prix in 2015.
“It was an amazing weekend. Leading all the practices, full focus, just full concentration,” said Marquez, who now leads Alex by 32 points in the championship. “As I expected, the others got closer and closer every session. In the race, the pace of Alex and Pecco (Bagnaia) was super fast, but it was consistent. (I was) just controlling the race distance.”
SA’s Brad Binder crashed out when he lost the front end of his bike while hunting a podium finish.
Reuters
MotoGP champ Jorge Martin to leave Aprilia
Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP for Aprilia after Quartararo heartbreak
India’s Bajaj to take control of KTM
Harley-Davidson to launch global racing series with MotoGP in 2026
Zarco wins French MotoGP after chaotic race
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MotoGP champ Jorge Martin to leave Aprilia
Honda’s Luca Marini badly injured in crash while testing
Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP for Aprilia after Quartararo heartbreak
Harley-Davidson to launch global racing series with MotoGP in 2026
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.