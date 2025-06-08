Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez dominates Aragon MotoGP

Ducati rider becomes the first participant in 10 years to lead every session

08 June 2025 - 20:12
by Agency Staff
Ducati's Marc Marquez completed a perfect weekend by winning the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOSE HERNANDEZ
Alcaniz — Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend his lead in the championship on Sunday.

Marquez’s brother Alex finished second for Gresini Racing while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia came third.

Marc had completed the perfect weekend last year to win his first race in 1,043 days at the same circuit and he repeated his feat as the pole-sitter and sprint winner claimed a record-extending seventh victory.

Such was Marc’s dominance this weekend that he became the first rider in 10 years to lead every session — including warm-ups, practice and qualifying — since he did it himself at the German Grand Prix in 2015.

“It was an amazing weekend. Leading all the practices, full focus, just full concentration,” said Marquez, who now leads Alex by 32 points in the championship. “As I expected, the others got closer and closer every session. In the race, the pace of Alex and Pecco (Bagnaia) was super fast, but it was consistent. (I was) just controlling the race distance.”

SA’s Brad Binder crashed out when he lost the front end of his bike while hunting a podium finish.

Reuters

