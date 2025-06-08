Flagship Omoda C9 PHEV with 910Nm goes on sale in SA

The new Omoda C9 Plug-in-hybrid blends stylish looks with performance car baiting outputs and economy driving. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Omoda C9 plug-in-electric-hybrid (PHEV) flagship is now on sale in SA.
It expands the range offerings to three, including the 400T Inspire and 400T Explore AWD. The Chery subsidiary has done plenty to entice local takers with its blend of practicality, sleek looks and an assortment of standard fit luxury and safety items since market introduction in October 2024.
Along with its Chery and Jaecoo cousins, the Omoda range has challenged a few preconceptions about the viability of Chinese models.
The new PHEV model is about to test the resolve of local buyers with a competitive price and the offer to travel more than 1,000km on a single tank of fuel.
The cabin is spacious and decked out with luxuries and a modernised infotainment. Picture: SUPPLIED
The styling of the latest model with the SHS (super hybrid system) moniker doesn’t deviate.
It’s still a cushy driving, elegant fastback SUV with a diamond shape front grille and 20-inch multispoke alloy wheels, and plenty of trending digital tech including head-up display, digital cluster and curved main display, sensors, multi-degree camera angles and more.
More standard amenities include adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane change assist and more. Chances are that anyone wanting all of this kit will also find it in rival hybrids from Lexus, BMW and Toyota.
The highlight bits that Omoda is bringing to the battle, though, are a hybrid system that pairs the turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder engine with a whopping four electric motors. Total system output is 440kW and 915Nm, which is more poke than regular performance cars, with a claimed acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.
It’s not just about performance. The C9 PHEV has a duality ace up its sleeve. Among the available driving modes of Eco, Normal, Sport, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Off-Road; the environmentalist C9 can be recharged from 30% to 80% on a DC fast charger in as little as 25 minutes, and in 5.5 hours when connected to a home charging Wall Box.
In EV mode it can travel up to 150km using the electric motors only, and in hybrid guise both petrol and electric drivetrains work together to achieve low fuel consumption averages of 1.4l/100km, with the ability to drive an 1,100km long journey without refuelling.
We recently tested and validated this claim during a drive from Somerset West, near Cape Town, to Gqeberha without refuelling.
The new Omoda C9 PHEV has the duality of an electric vehicle with 150km of pure electric range possible. Picture: SUPPLIED
First drive impressions say it’s a well priced, good-looking and cushy driving modern day SUV.
It launches in SA priced at R999,000. Alternative hybrid SUVs for similar money are the Toyota Rav4 2.5 E-Four PHEV for R10K less or the Lexus NX 350h EX for R40K more.
The Omoda C9 PHEV is sold standard with a seven-year/100,000km service plan, seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/200,000km warranty for certain electric drive unit components, a 10-year/1 million km engine warranty, and a 10-year/unlimited km battery pack warranty for the first owner, reverting to 10 years/200,000 km for subsequent owners.
