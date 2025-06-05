Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Honda unveils Civic Type R Ultimate Edition

06 June 2025 - 08:05
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Honda Civic Type R is limited to just 40 units. Picture: SUPPLIUED
The Honda Civic Type R is limited to just 40 units. Picture: SUPPLIUED

Honda is bidding farewell to the Civic Type R in Europe with an Ultimate Edition: a limited run of just 40 units, available now across the region.

The commemorative model is finished in Championship White and fitted with red decals along the bonnet and flanks — a nod to the car’s signature Type R badging. It also gets a black-painted roof and carbon fibre details, including the rear wing and door sill garnish.

Inside, the cabin carries over the carbon theme with a redesigned centre console panel. Ambient lighting has been added in key areas — such as the footwells, cup holders and under the front seats — while a Type R logo is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Each car comes with a matching gift pack, which includes a numbered emblem (1-40), a carbon-fibre key ring, custom floor mats and a car cover.

Honda said the Ultimate Edition would be sold alongside remaining standard models, with European Civic Type R sales officially ending in 2026.

FIRST DRIVE: Up-powered new VW Golf 8.5 GTI

Denis Droppa goes to Wolfsburg to drive the latest hot hatch icon, but it might not come to SA
Life
3 months ago

Honda Prelude set for US return in 2025

The recipe of a stylish two-door coupe is now enhanced with a hybrid drivetrain
Life
5 months ago

Honda SA launches Elevate to replace the WR-V

The compact crossover is available in two trims and two transmission options
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for one ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Western Cape rolls out digital learner’s licence ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Hyundai SA reveals price of new Santa Fe Hybrid
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Gauteng launches new ‘tamper-proof’ number plates

Life / Motoring

Hyundai SA reveals price of new Santa Fe Hybrid

Life / Motoring

New Ford Territory 1.8 Dark Edition arrives in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.