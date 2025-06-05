Life / Motoring

NEWS

Gauteng launches new ‘tamper-proof’ number plates

The system is designed to combat vehicle-related crime and improve road safety

06 June 2025 - 07:39
by Motoring Staff
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Transport Inspectorate Vehicles and Traffic Officers during the Gauteng new Number Plate System Pilot launch at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Transport Inspectorate Vehicles and Traffic Officers during the Gauteng new Number Plate System Pilot launch at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Gauteng has unveiled a new number-plate system designed to combat vehicle-related crime and improve road safety.

The initiative was launched on Thursday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg by premier Panyaza Lesufi and roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

The system introduces tamper-evident decals, forensic QR codes and a digitised back-end portal to improve traceability and reduce fraud. According to the provincial government, the technology aims to curb vehicle theft, cloning and registration fraud, while supporting traffic law enforcement.

As part of a six-month pilot project, the new plates will first be fitted to vehicles operated by g-FleeT Management — the government’s fleet service. A broader provincial rollout is expected to follow, depending on the outcome of the trial phase.

Authorities say the system will also support data integration with other Sadc countries, potentially improving cross-border vehicle tracking and enforcement.

Easter road deaths hit three-year low on campaign, says Creecy

All provinces recorded decreases except Mpumalanga
Life
1 month ago

Cyclists on e-bikes may need a licence to ride

Latest amendment to National Road Traffic Act classifies some electric bicycles as motor vehicles
Life
1 month ago

Smart driving licences in SA delayed again

Transport minister Barbara Creecy turns to high court after tender irregularities
Life
2 months ago
