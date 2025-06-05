Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Transport Inspectorate Vehicles and Traffic Officers during the Gauteng new Number Plate System Pilot launch at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gauteng has unveiled a new number-plate system designed to combat vehicle-related crime and improve road safety.
The initiative was launched on Thursday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg by premier Panyaza Lesufi and roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
The system introduces tamper-evident decals, forensic QR codes and a digitised back-end portal to improve traceability and reduce fraud. According to the provincial government, the technology aims to curb vehicle theft, cloning and registration fraud, while supporting traffic law enforcement.
As part of a six-month pilot project, the new plates will first be fitted to vehicles operated by g-FleeT Management — the government’s fleet service. A broader provincial rollout is expected to follow, depending on the outcome of the trial phase.
Authorities say the system will also support data integration with other Sadc countries, potentially improving cross-border vehicle tracking and enforcement.
NEWS
Gauteng launches new ‘tamper-proof’ number plates
The system is designed to combat vehicle-related crime and improve road safety
