Life / Motoring

NEWS

Volvo Cars global sales dip 12% in May

Sales of the Swedish firm’s fully electric cars fell 27% as consumer demand drops

04 June 2025 - 10:06
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sales of electrified cars, including plug-in hybrids, were down 20% to account for 44% of Volvo's total sales. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sales of electrified cars, including plug-in hybrids, were down 20% to account for 44% of Volvo's total sales.  Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo Cars sold 59,822 cars in May, down 12% from a year earlier, the Sweden-based company said on Wednesday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, said in a statement sales of fully electric cars fell 27% to account for 21% of total sales volumes.

Sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 20% to account for 44% of total sales. The company did not provide detail on regional sales.

Volvo Cars, under pressure from US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, said last month it would cut 3,000 mostly white-collar jobs as it grapples with high costs, a slowdown in electric vehicle demand and trade uncertainty.

Shares in the company, which in April withdrew its earnings forecast for the next two years in the face of tariffs, were up 0.5% at 7.10am GMT.

Reuters

REVIEW: Volvo EX90 is the definitive eco warrior SUV

There's an almighty legacy of the conventional XC90 to follow, and this new SUV aces the task
Life
1 day ago

Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging

The new ownership package aims to attract more customers to the Swedish brand's EV line-up
Life
3 months ago

Volvo Cars abandons target to sell only EVs by 2030

Shares fall more than 7% as Geely Sweden says plug-in hybrids will remain a ‘critical part of profit growth’
Companies
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White ...
Life
3.
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for one ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The teenager behind the tragic Xhosa cattle ...
Life / Books
5.
SA’s top selling cars in May
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.