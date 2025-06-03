Life / Motoring

NEWS

Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant may shift to four-day week

Production of the combustion-engine Golf is declining and may move to Mexico

04 June 2025 - 09:12
by Reuters
VW's restructuring of its Wolfsburg plant to make way for EV-only production could result in a temporary four-day working week at the plant. Picture: MAJA HITIJ/GETTY IMAGES.
VW's restructuring of its Wolfsburg plant to make way for EV-only production could result in a temporary four-day working week at the plant. Picture: MAJA HITIJ/GETTY IMAGES.

Volkswagen’s restructuring of its Wolfsburg plant from 2027 to make way for EV-only production could result in a temporary four-day working week at the plant, works council chief Daniela Cavallo told workers on Tuesday.

Cavallo, a central figure in negotiations with management last year over cost cuts, said unions had agreed to minimum capacity utilisation for the transition period, but urged workers to take extra shifts in the run-up to compensate for the likelihood of fewer working hours in years to come.

“We have to make provisions now so that we can draw on them later … From 2027 onwards, a temporary four-day week is not an unreasonable scenario,” Cavallo said.

Volkswagen’s deal struck with unions last December to cut costs in Germany included moving production of the combustion-engine Golf from Wolfsburg to Mexico from 2027, prompting concern among some employees at the carmaker’s headquarters over the future of the plant.

Cavallo sought to assure workers on Tuesday that the plant's future was in safer hands via plans to produce the electric Golf, as well as a successor to its T-Roc compact SUV by the end of the decade, pointing to the steady decline in demand for the combustion engine version of the iconic VW car.

Golf production globally, most of which was concentrated in Wolfsburg, has declined from more than one-million in 2015 to just over 300,000 in 2024, a graph compiled by the works council and seen by Reuters showed, with just 250,000 cars forecast for this year.

“The trend is an unstoppable decline ... the Golf must go to Mexico, sooner or later. Otherwise, our plant will eventually find itself at the bottom of these statistics I just showed,” Cavallo said, according to comments published on the company intranet.

Reuters

SA’s top selling cars in May

After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024
Life
22 hours ago

VW Group’s bold plan to win back market share in China

Audi drops four rings logo and Volkswagen showcases five new models and driving system in Shanghai
Life
1 month ago

VW Kariega factory shuts down to prepare for new small SUV

Production of the Polo and Polo Vivo will halt for four weeks while the assembly line is upgraded
Life
1 month ago
