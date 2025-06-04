Hyundai SA reveals price of new Santa Fe Hybrid

The Santa Fe Hybrid wears the brand’s distinctive H-shape LED headlamps. 20’” alloy wheels are standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai has introduced the new Santa Fe Hybrid to the SA market.
The seven-seater SUV is powered by a 1.6l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 44kW electric motor, delivering a combined output of 175kW and 367Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Regenerative braking is adjustable via steering-mounted paddles, allowing drivers to modify the braking force based on preference.
H-shape rear LED lamps adorn the tailgate. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai claims an average fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km on the combined cycle. The Santa Fe Hybrid has a reported top speed of 190km/h, though no official 0—100km/h time has been provided.
Standard equipment includes 20” alloy wheels, a 12.3” digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting and a heated steering wheel.
A Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control and dual electric sunroof are also included.
The vehicle is lavishly equipped. Picture: SUPPLIED
The vehicle is fitted with Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assistance suite, which includes features such as driver attention warning, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance (including junction assist), lane-follow assist and a rear occupant alert.
Hyundai has reimagined the Santa Fe with a more rugged and boxy aesthetic, with front and rear lights shaped like the brand’s “H” emblem. It is larger and more spacious than the outgoing Santa Fe, with Bauhaus-inspired styling that emphasises simple geometric shapes.
The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is available at local dealerships, priced at R1,249,900.
The purchase includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the hybrid battery.
BusinessLIVE is attending the Santa Fe media launch later this week. Look out for our driving impressions soon.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Hyundai SA reveals price of new Santa Fe Hybrid
The luxury SUV is powered by a 1.6l turbo engine paired with an electric motor
