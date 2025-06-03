Volvo set to launch electric truck with 600km range

The new FH Aero Electric is designed for long-haul transport assignments.
Volvo Trucks will start taking orders for its new electric truck for long distances, the Volvo FH Aero Electric with e-axle, in the second quarter of 2026.
The new FH Aero Electric has been designed for long-haul transport assignments, a segment that stands for a big part of truck transport CO2 emissions, and which has been challenging to electrify until now, says Volvo.
The new truck will have fast-charging capacity and up to 600km of electric driving range.
“This is a real breakthrough in zero-emission transport. Transport companies can operate really long distances with electric trucks without having to compromise on productivity. The superfast charging and high payload capacity make this a very competitive solution,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.
“Electric trucks in long-haul operation will make an important contribution to reduce CO2 in our industry, since this is where you can save the most per truck. This is positive news for transport companies and for society.”
Charging the batteries in the new long-range Volvo FH Aero Electric will be done more rapidly as the new electric truck is adapted to the new MCS (Megawatt Charging System) standard. Charging the truck’s battery pack from 20% to 80% will take about 40 minutes. It will allow for truly long-distance electric transport to take place within one day.
The new electric truck can have a total weight of 48 tonnes and has a payload capacity close to that of a conventional diesel truck despite the weight of the batteries. The payload is possible thanks to an extra supporting tag axle (6x2 axle configuration) that allows for more batteries onboard and provides benefits in terms of weight distribution.
The long range of Volvo’s new truck is enabled by its new driveline technology, the so-called e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard. The new FH Aero Electric can have eight batteries onboard with 780kWh installed battery capacity.
The new truck, which will also be available with a standard cab, is an important addition to Volvo Trucks’ broad offering of electric trucks and related services.
Volvo started serial production of electric trucks in 2019 and has delivered more than 5,000 units to customers in 50 countries.
Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels such as green hydrogen (produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity), biogas, biodiesel or HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).
