NEWS
SA’s top selling cars in May
After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024
03 June 2025 - 11:41
May’s new vehicle market in SA registered 45,308 sales against the 37,139 sold in the same month last year.
It was the eighth month in a row that sales have outperformed those of a year earlier. After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024, up from 205,771 to 231,719 units...
