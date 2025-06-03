Life / Motoring

NEWS

Intense price wars cause some China car dealers to shut

Conditions facing car dealers have become ‘even more severe’ amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter

03 June 2025 - 09:37
by Brenda Goh and Qiaoyi Li
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man takes a look at cars at a dealer in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS
A man takes a look at cars at a dealer in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS

Chinese car dealers have called on carmakers to stop offloading too many cars on dealerships, as intense price wars are pressuring their cash flow, driving down their profitability and forcing some to shut.

The proposal on Tuesday came on the heels of an official call at the weekend for the motor industry to halt bruising price wars.

Conditions facing car dealers have become “even more severe” amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter, the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Carmakers should set reasonable annual production and sales targets and should not transfer inventory to dealers and force them to stockpile cars, the chamber proposed on Tuesday.

The cycle of payments to dealers should be shortened and dealers “shall not be coerced to withdraw from the network and close their stores in the name of optimising network channels”, it said.

A large dealer of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s cars in the eastern province of Shandong went out of business with at least 20 of its stores found to be deserted or shut, local media reported last week.

Reuters

Nissan woes could help pave way for Chinese car production in SA

Chery considers building cars locally, potentially partnering with an existing manufacturer
Life
4 days ago

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

The popular view is that Chinese cars have high depreciation, but do the numbers back it up?
Life
1 month ago

Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand

The Chinese vehicle maker made electric mobility centre stage at Auto Shanghai
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly ...
Life / Motoring
2.
The teenager behind the tragic Xhosa cattle ...
Life / Books
3.
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White ...
Life
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Once seen as kitsch, Tretchikoff ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

MICHAEL MARÉ: Diversification the proven way to navigate market uncertainty

Opinion

Deflation rises as Chinese consumers turn to discount stores

World / Asia

US farmers call for more exports as new Chinese tariffs loom

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.