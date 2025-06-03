Life / Motoring

Holgate Foundation and Defender pair up for Mozambique

The brand and foundation have partnered on many transcontinental adventures in 25 years

03 June 2025 - 20:21
by Motor News Reporter
Kingsley and Ross Holgate pose next to one of the heavily loaded Defender 130 models they will use to travel to Mozambique. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kingsley and Ross Holgate pose next to one of the heavily loaded Defender 130 models they will use to travel to Mozambique. Picture: SUPPLIED

Land Rover and the Kingsley Holgate Foundation this week embark on a humanitarian and conservation mission to the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, a preserved area in the Great Rift Valley with forests and savannahs that are home to lions, hippos, elephants and other game. 

The journey from the Koru Environmental Kids Camp near Hoedspruit, SA, to Mozambique will see a fleet of Land Rover Defender vehicles depart to help deliver vital aid and educational resources to communities around the national park. The fleet includes two new-generation Defender 130s, named Moyo (Heart) and Isibindi (Courage).

The pair of vehicles recently conquered the 62,000km Afrika Odyssey Expedition, the 41st humanitarian adventure trip by the Holgate foundation in conjunction with the nonprofit conservation organisation African Parks dedicated to showcasing 22 critical landscapes in 12 countries, equalling 20-million hectares under Protected Area status.

According to the foundation, this latest expedition’s focus is on malaria prevention. As highlighted by the World Health Organisation’s most recent Malaria Report, the fight against this disease requires sustained effort, especially in acutely affected regions such as Mozambique where malaria remains endemic, affecting mostly children.

The space and off-road capability offered by the Land Rover Defender 130 addresses the logistics and grit required for the Holgate foundation expeditions. Picture: SUPPLIED
The space and off-road capability offered by the Land Rover Defender 130 addresses the logistics and grit required for the Holgate foundation expeditions. Picture: SUPPLIED

A total of 15,880 mosquito nets will be distributed, with each net estimated to protect at least one mother and two children. For more than 25 years, Defender has been the companion for the Kingsley Holgate Foundation’s expeditions, traversing some of Africa’s most challenging terrains to reach and offer humanitarian support to remote communities.

“It will be a blend of heritage between the old and new Defenders, both having achieved geographical world firsts. While the new Defender is more capable with its technology and comfort, we must still salute those older models that got us there in the first place,” said expedition leader Ross Holgate.

“We are immensely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Kingsley Holgate Foundation. Its work in malaria prevention, providing reading glasses, and inspiring youth through the Wildlife Art campaign aligns perfectly with Defender’s ethos of going above and beyond,” said Janico Dannhauser, Defender brand manager in SA.

The expeditions cover great distances on terrain that varies from pretty and serene to inhospitable. Picture: SUPPLIED
The expeditions cover great distances on terrain that varies from pretty and serene to inhospitable. Picture: SUPPLIED

A freshened up Land Rover Defender line-up went on sale in SA recently featuring exterior and interior design upgrades including new paints, larger touchscreen infotainment systems, a driver monitor and the option of fitting an additional jump seat in front.

REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck

Sometimes there’s a swamp that has your number, and you have to call in the cavalry
Life
1 day ago

Jeep Cherokee brought back to life

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally to a crossover SUV
Life
4 days ago

Upgraded Land Rover Defender range now on sale in SA

Enhancements include interior and exterior touch-ups and a new driver monitoring system
Life
6 days ago

All the latest cars on show at Nampo 2025

Ford launched a new conversion service and Maxus revealed an electric bakkie
Life
2 weeks ago
