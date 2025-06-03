The new 700 Series is Hino’s largest range and was launched in 2023.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Hino kicked off the first quarter of 2025 with a strong showing in the Datatrack Management comparative customer survey.
It has been the dominant brand in the long-running survey conducted among local truck operators for the past several years, and in Q1 it retained the top position in the combined category of sales, service and parts.
All three winning scores were over 99%, with a combined average of 99.01, and scores of 99.85 for sales and 99.78 for service, said Itumeleng Segage, GM of Hino SA.
He attributed the brand’s ongoing strong performance in the quarterly surveys to the commitment of Hino’s 67 dealers and Hino’s global strategy of Total Support.
Datatrack Management has conducted the survey since 1986 and interviews about 30,000 truck operators every three months. In 2024 the national average combined score improved to 95.17% from 93.93% the previous year, which indicated an improved performance by all 14 OEMS surveyed by Datatrack.
Hino’s model line-up in SA includes the 200, 300 500 and 700 Series.
The largest range is the new 700 Series that was launched locally in May 2023, as successor to the original 700 Series of extra-heavy trucks introduced to SA in 2004 and upgraded in 2019. The 2023 model introduced enhancements in technology, active and passive safety systems, and weight reduction for improved fuel economy and lower running costs.
The range comprises four models: a tipper, freight carrier and two truck-tractors, all 6x4 configurations. Power is supplied by a 13l six-cylinder turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine.
TRUCKS
Hino aces Datatrack Management customer survey
All three winning scores were over 99%
Hino kicked off the first quarter of 2025 with a strong showing in the Datatrack Management comparative customer survey.
It has been the dominant brand in the long-running survey conducted among local truck operators for the past several years, and in Q1 it retained the top position in the combined category of sales, service and parts.
All three winning scores were over 99%, with a combined average of 99.01, and scores of 99.85 for sales and 99.78 for service, said Itumeleng Segage, GM of Hino SA.
He attributed the brand’s ongoing strong performance in the quarterly surveys to the commitment of Hino’s 67 dealers and Hino’s global strategy of Total Support.
Datatrack Management has conducted the survey since 1986 and interviews about 30,000 truck operators every three months. In 2024 the national average combined score improved to 95.17% from 93.93% the previous year, which indicated an improved performance by all 14 OEMS surveyed by Datatrack.
Hino’s model line-up in SA includes the 200, 300 500 and 700 Series.
The largest range is the new 700 Series that was launched locally in May 2023, as successor to the original 700 Series of extra-heavy trucks introduced to SA in 2004 and upgraded in 2019. The 2023 model introduced enhancements in technology, active and passive safety systems, and weight reduction for improved fuel economy and lower running costs.
The range comprises four models: a tipper, freight carrier and two truck-tractors, all 6x4 configurations. Power is supplied by a 13l six-cylinder turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine.
Hino announces first black-owned dealership
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA
Maximising uptime and managing cost: the UD Trucks advantage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Volvo set to launch electric truck with 600km range
SA’s top selling cars in May
Bentley launches a Bentayga that drifts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.