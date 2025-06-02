REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck

Even the best 4x4 can get stuck if you accidentally wander into a swamp.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The solution was as clear as mud. Here I was with a Ford Ranger Raptor on its belly in a swamp unable to move a centimetre, and having a deep ponder about how life can blindside you at 4pm on some idle Tuesday, as the Baz Luhrmann Sunscreen song goes.
Prior to this somewhat embarrassing incident I’d previously driven the second-generation Raptor in various offroad playgrounds including rocky trails and Namibian sand dunes, and the burly 4x4 had felt near invincible in tackling them. It is Ford’s most offroad-focused bakkie with a towering ground clearance, fat all-terrain tyres, fancy position-sensitive Fox suspension and every traction-enhancing trick you can think of.
And a belter of a V6 turbo petrol engine. Tested with a V box, the big bakkie soared from 0-100km/h in a hot hatch-like 6.7 seconds, making it the quickest bakkie we’ve yet tested by quite a margin.
Back to our swamp quandry. I hadn’t intended to go off roading that particluar evening while on a camping trip. I was making an innocuous U-turn on a gravel road in the campsite, and as my arc took me into a veld the Raptor suddenly bogged down in a swamp hidden in the grass. Just bad luck. A few metres away cars were parked in the same veld on solid ground.
I engaged 4x4, low range and Mud mode. I wrenched the steering from side to side to try and gain extra traction as I pressed the throttle. Nothing. The Ford did as it was designed and all four wheels were turning with the front and rear differentials locked, but there was zero traction. The quagmire was so slippery the bakkie was going nowhere.
The smart move would have been to quit before digging myself deeper into the mud, and getting someone to tow me out, but I was only about half a metre from the safety of hard ground and the temptation to extricate myself won over. As the self-rescue attempt continued I may have even said a little prayer to the offroading gods, but the bakkie just sank deeper into the goo. Game over. The vehicle was stuck like a wine cork and I had to call the cavalry.
When a friend arrived in his 4x4 to provide a tow, the Raptor wouldn’t budge. I’d done a really champion job of getting stuck. We had to leave the Ford in its muddy jail overnight and call a tow truck in the morning for additional help. It took the two vehicles and their winches to finally extract the Ford from the clingy clay.
The Raptor’s a formidable off roader when you’re not making a wrong turn.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Raptor wasn’t to blame for this blunder. Its 4x4 system worked as advertised and ensured that all four wheels were turning, but when there’s zero traction underfoot there’s nothing you can do. I’d still choose this boss bakkie over just about anything else for a 4x4 expedition and it has formidable terrain abilities.
But sometimes life happens while you’re making other plans, and you accidentally wander into a swamp that has your number. Goes to show that even the best 4x4 can get stuck, and you occasionally have to get by with a little help from your friends.
Sometimes it’s also good to check out what lurks hidden in the grass before driving over it.
LONG TERM FLEET
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck
Sometimes there’s a swamp that has your number, and you have to call in the cavalry
The solution was as clear as mud. Here I was with a Ford Ranger Raptor on its belly in a swamp unable to move a centimetre, and having a deep ponder about how life can blindside you at 4pm on some idle Tuesday, as the Baz Luhrmann Sunscreen song goes.
Prior to this somewhat embarrassing incident I’d previously driven the second-generation Raptor in various offroad playgrounds including rocky trails and Namibian sand dunes, and the burly 4x4 had felt near invincible in tackling them. It is Ford’s most offroad-focused bakkie with a towering ground clearance, fat all-terrain tyres, fancy position-sensitive Fox suspension and every traction-enhancing trick you can think of.
And a belter of a V6 turbo petrol engine. Tested with a V box, the big bakkie soared from 0-100km/h in a hot hatch-like 6.7 seconds, making it the quickest bakkie we’ve yet tested by quite a margin.
Back to our swamp quandry. I hadn’t intended to go off roading that particluar evening while on a camping trip. I was making an innocuous U-turn on a gravel road in the campsite, and as my arc took me into a veld the Raptor suddenly bogged down in a swamp hidden in the grass. Just bad luck. A few metres away cars were parked in the same veld on solid ground.
I engaged 4x4, low range and Mud mode. I wrenched the steering from side to side to try and gain extra traction as I pressed the throttle. Nothing. The Ford did as it was designed and all four wheels were turning with the front and rear differentials locked, but there was zero traction. The quagmire was so slippery the bakkie was going nowhere.
The smart move would have been to quit before digging myself deeper into the mud, and getting someone to tow me out, but I was only about half a metre from the safety of hard ground and the temptation to extricate myself won over. As the self-rescue attempt continued I may have even said a little prayer to the offroading gods, but the bakkie just sank deeper into the goo. Game over. The vehicle was stuck like a wine cork and I had to call the cavalry.
When a friend arrived in his 4x4 to provide a tow, the Raptor wouldn’t budge. I’d done a really champion job of getting stuck. We had to leave the Ford in its muddy jail overnight and call a tow truck in the morning for additional help. It took the two vehicles and their winches to finally extract the Ford from the clingy clay.
The Raptor wasn’t to blame for this blunder. Its 4x4 system worked as advertised and ensured that all four wheels were turning, but when there’s zero traction underfoot there’s nothing you can do. I’d still choose this boss bakkie over just about anything else for a 4x4 expedition and it has formidable terrain abilities.
But sometimes life happens while you’re making other plans, and you accidentally wander into a swamp that has your number. Goes to show that even the best 4x4 can get stuck, and you occasionally have to get by with a little help from your friends.
Sometimes it’s also good to check out what lurks hidden in the grass before driving over it.
droppad@arena.africa
REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor
Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy in SA
SVI armours the rapid Ford Ranger Raptor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Mitsubishi Triton competes with quality and pace
REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range
First drive: new wide-body Toyota Hilux GR-S launched in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.