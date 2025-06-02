McLaren 750S Le Mans launched with just 50 units

The 750S Le Mans has a host of cosmetic and aerodynamic tweaks.
McLaren has launched a road car that celebrates the 30th anniversary of its winning debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. It completed a unique Triple Crown achievement which included victories in the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix, with the British brand the only team to have won all three.
With just 50 units to be made, the new 750S Le Mans will be one of the most exclusive McLaren series production supercars.
The car celebrates the June 18 1995 Le Mans victory by the McLaren F1 GTR #59 driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya. It was joined by three more McLaren F1 GTRs in the top five placings.
Two McLaren GT3 EVO cars based on the 750S will compete for LMGT3 class honours at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hour on June 14.
The McLaren 750S Le Mans pays homage to the #59 F1 GTR with matching Le Mans grey exterior paint — with the option of McLaren orange also available — roof scoop and five-spoke LM wheels. It also has an MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) with a raised carbon fibre active rear spoiler with integral endplates. Along with a larger carbon fibre splitter in the front bumper, this special model has 10% more downforce than the standard 750S.
The 750S Le Mans is available in a choice of two interior themes.
To add to its standout looks the limited-edition car also gains F1 gold brake calipers with red McLaren logo, wheel centre caps with blue/red colour detail, gloss black carbon fibre roof scoop, carbon fibre front fenders with gloss black louvres, titanium exhaust tips and Le Mans exterior branding.
The 750S Le Mans is available in a choice of two Le Mans interior themes, blending carbon black alcantara and jet black softgrain leather with either dove grey alcantara or McLaren orange alcantara.
Le Mans branding appears on the headrests, floor mats and dedication plaque.
The Le Mans model is powered by the same engine as the regular 750S, namely a mid-mounted 4l twin turbo petrol V8 with outputs of 552kW of power and 800Nm of torque fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential shift transmission. With a lightweight carbon fibre construction, the 750S is capable of blitzing the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds, says McLaren, while top speed is 332km/h.
McLaren has previously released Le Mans editions of the 650S and 720S which commanded a premium over standard models. It has not revealed the price of the 750S Le Mans.
