Max Verstappen’s dirty driving places him on brink of race ban

Verstappen was given three penalty points for deliberately driving into Russell. One more point before the end of June would incur a one-race ban.
Picture: REUTERS
Max Verstappen had plenty to be upset about by the time the Spanish Grand Prix was in the books on Sunday, but the long-term implications of the outcome could be particularly problematic for the 65-time Grand Prix winner.
The Red Bull racer experienced poor luck when his team’s decision to go for a third pit stop was interrupted by a caution situation, allowing his competitors to make an unscheduled stop of their own.
Verstappen was passed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the restart, and the Dutch racer then battled with Mercedes’ George Russell, with the pair colliding twice.
In the second incident Verstappen appeared to drive deliberately into Russell, for which he was penalised 10 seconds, plummeting him to 10th place. The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris managed to parlay that situation into a 1-2 finish.
But the situation could have longer lasting consequences, as Verstappen was assessed three penalty points in the wake of the race, putting him at 11 points over the last 12 months.
A race ban is instituted if a racer collects 12 points over a year-long period.
Verstappen, who captured the chequered flag at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on May 18, did not want to address the penalty situation after the race.
“Does it matter?” he asked. “Yeah, OK, that’s great. I prefer to speak about the race, not just one single moment.”
Being assessed a penalty point at the next race in Canada on June 15 would kick-start the ban, which would keep Verstappen from racing on June 29 at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Two of his penalty points, from last year’s Austria race, are set to expire on June 30.
Russell called into question Verstappen’s manoeuvres following the outcome on Sunday.
“It’s down to the stewards to decide if it was deliberate or not, Max is such an amazing driver, so many people look up to him, it seems completely unnecessary,” Russell said. “I don’t know what’s going through his mind, it felt deliberate in the moment, it felt surprising.”
Verstappen currently sits in third place in the F1 standings with 137 points, 49 points behind leader Piastri. Norris (176) is in second place.
MOTORSPORT
Max Verstappen’s dirty driving places him on brink of race ban
The latest penalty in Spain put the champion on 11 penalty points over a 12 month period
Max Verstappen had plenty to be upset about by the time the Spanish Grand Prix was in the books on Sunday, but the long-term implications of the outcome could be particularly problematic for the 65-time Grand Prix winner.
The Red Bull racer experienced poor luck when his team’s decision to go for a third pit stop was interrupted by a caution situation, allowing his competitors to make an unscheduled stop of their own.
Verstappen was passed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the restart, and the Dutch racer then battled with Mercedes’ George Russell, with the pair colliding twice.
In the second incident Verstappen appeared to drive deliberately into Russell, for which he was penalised 10 seconds, plummeting him to 10th place. The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris managed to parlay that situation into a 1-2 finish.
But the situation could have longer lasting consequences, as Verstappen was assessed three penalty points in the wake of the race, putting him at 11 points over the last 12 months.
A race ban is instituted if a racer collects 12 points over a year-long period.
Verstappen, who captured the chequered flag at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on May 18, did not want to address the penalty situation after the race.
“Does it matter?” he asked. “Yeah, OK, that’s great. I prefer to speak about the race, not just one single moment.”
Being assessed a penalty point at the next race in Canada on June 15 would kick-start the ban, which would keep Verstappen from racing on June 29 at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Two of his penalty points, from last year’s Austria race, are set to expire on June 30.
Russell called into question Verstappen’s manoeuvres following the outcome on Sunday.
“It’s down to the stewards to decide if it was deliberate or not, Max is such an amazing driver, so many people look up to him, it seems completely unnecessary,” Russell said. “I don’t know what’s going through his mind, it felt deliberate in the moment, it felt surprising.”
Verstappen currently sits in third place in the F1 standings with 137 points, 49 points behind leader Piastri. Norris (176) is in second place.
Reuters
Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix with McLaren one-two
MotoGP champ Jorge Martin to leave Aprilia
‘Maybe we can throw bananas around Monaco,’ suggests Verstappen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nissan woes could help pave way for Chinese car production in SA
Jeep Cherokee brought back to life
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for one percenters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.