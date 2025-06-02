Life / Motoring

Build your own Aston Martin Valkyrie with Lego Technic

The 707-piece set features working gullwing doors and a V12 engine with moving pistons

02 June 2025 - 19:23
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Lego Technic version consists of more than 700 pieces. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lego Technic version consists of more than 700 pieces. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lego and Aston Martin have teamed up to launch a new Technic model based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, one of the brand’s most extreme performance cars to date.

The release forms part of a collaboration with Asphalt Legends Unite, the mobile and console racing game developed by Gameloft. Both the full-size Valkyrie and its Lego Technic counterpart are now available as playable cars in-game.

The real-world Valkyrie was developed using Formula One technology, with input from renowned F1 designer Adrian Newey, who recently joined the Aston Martin F1 team. Powered by a hybrid V12 engine, the Valkyrie delivers 838kW and can accelerate from 0—100km/h in 2.5 seconds.

The Lego Technic version consists of more than 700 pieces and features working gullwing doors, a functioning V12 engine with moving pistons, a top-mounted steering lever and a working differential.

The model replicates the original’s aerodynamic design and comes finished in Aston Martin’s Podium Green livery.

The Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is available worldwide via Lego.com and selected retailers.

F1 driver Norris laps Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1

Life-size replica of the iconic car has functional steering and powered by a car battery
Life
8 months ago

The best Christmas gifts for petrol heads

There are gifts galore, including nifty work gloves, Lego and a scale version of a classic Bentley
Life
1 year ago

Lucasfilm turns the hoses on Star Wars car washers in Chile

The Force slaps Star Wash with lawsuit over using Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Boba Fett for attendants’ costumes
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The teenager behind the tragic Xhosa cattle ...
Life / Books
2.
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Construction of new Suzuki SA headquarters starts
Life / Motoring
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Once seen as kitsch, Tretchikoff ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Bentley launches a Bentayga that drifts

Life / Motoring

McLaren 750S Le Mans launched with just 50 units

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck

Life / Motoring

Nissan woes could help pave way for Chinese car production in SA

Life / Motoring

Jeep Cherokee brought back to life

Life / Motoring

Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA

Life / Motoring

Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for one percenters

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.