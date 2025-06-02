Bentley launches a Bentayga that drifts

The new V8 Bentayga Speed outsprints its 12-cylinder predecessor.
Bentley has unveiled a new luxury super-SUV you can drift.
The latest Bentayga Speed is gunned along by a new twin-turbo 4.0l V8 engine that makes it the most powerful SUV from the British stable to date.
Packing 478kW, it outmuscles the 467kW made by the previous 6.0l 12-cylinder twin-turbo flagship Bentayga.
Though torque is down from 900Nm to 850Nm, the newcomer claims a 0-100km/h sprint of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 310km/h — improvements on the 3.9 seconds and 306km/h of its W12-engined predecessor.
The new engine has a richer sound too, says Bentley, thanks to a new sports exhaust system. Optionally, customers can tick the box for an even more thrilling sounding titanium Akrapovic system with quad tailpipes.
In addition to the improved straight-line performance, Bentley says its pinnacle SUV rides on the most dynamic chassis set-up yet offered on a Bentayga.
The car retains unchanged Comfort and Bentley driving modes, but the Sport setting is significantly enhanced to deliver increased steering response and stiffened suspension for more driver connection and to fully exploit the turn-in capabilities of brake torque vectoring.
Optional carbon ceramic brakes allow the selection of ESC Dynamic in Sport mode, which minimises the stability control intervention to permit drifts.
Launch Control is also a first for any Bentayga model, while the Bentayga Speed has all-wheel steering which improves high-speed stability and medium-speed agility.
The luxurious interior has Speed-specific garnishes.
Distinctive styling features for Bentley’s apex Bentayga include dark tint bright ware, bright chrome Speed badges and 22” Speed wheels in either dark tint or silver. A 23” Speed wheel is optionally available when carbon ceramic brakes are specified.
Unique Speed headlamps and tail lamps have dark tint internals, and painted brake calipers in a choice of seven striking colours are available. Owners who wish to spend more money can opt for a black roof finished in gloss or satin.
The interior has a Speed-specific driver information display, badging and embroidery. The familiar Bentley bullseye air vents, organ stops and central air vents can be finished in dark tint as an alternative to the standard chrome. The upholstery features a new Precision Diamond quilt design.
The new Bentayga Speed is headed for SA next year, with the price to be confirmed.
