Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Jeep Cherokee brought back to life

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally to a crossover SUV

30 May 2025 - 10:58
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The sixth-generation Cherokee will initially be introduced into the US market. Picture: SUPPLIED
The sixth-generation Cherokee will initially be introduced into the US market. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jeep has confirmed the new sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee is set to be launched in the US later this year to slot between the Compass and Grand Cherokee. The midsized SUV makes a comeback after the fifth generation was discontinued in 2023.

Stellantis provided almost no technical information except to say it would feature hybrid power. The company released pictures showing the Cherokee has the brand’s latest design cues, as seen on the new Compass, launched earlier this month. Though Jeep says the Cherokee has been reimagined from the ground up, the newcomer has the brand's customary seven-slot grille and rugged shape.

“The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf. 

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally into a crossover SUV.

For now the Cherokee is only destined for the North American market, and Stellantis told BusinessLIVE it cannot confirm whether the vehicle will come to SA.

In SA, sales of the last generation Cherokee ended in 2021. Jeep’s local line up comprises the Grand Cherokee large SUV, Wrangler 4x4 and Gladiator double cab bakkie.

REVIEW: Does the 2.0 turbo Jeep Wrangler make the cut?

Denis Droppa finds out if there is a replacement for displacement in the American off-roader
Life
1 month ago

Defender 130 Outbound is an off-roader with maxed-out luggage space

Off-road ability and premium specification make for a curious mix in this unusual Defender model
Life
1 year ago

Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L

Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
Life
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The teenager behind the tragic Xhosa cattle ...
Life / Books
2.
Construction of new Suzuki SA headquarters starts
Life / Motoring
3.
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier launched in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Upgraded Land Rover Defender range now on sale in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Production restarts at VWGA Kariega with new SUV ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Antonio Filosa appointed new Stellantis CEO

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Funky Fiat Grande Panda debuts hybrid derivative

Life / Motoring

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns with immediate effect

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.