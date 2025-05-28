Life / Motoring

Honda’s Luca Marini badly injured in crash while testing

Italian rider sustained injuries to his hip, knee, chest and shoulder as well as a collapsed lung, Japanese team says

29 May 2025 - 09:44
by Agency Staff
Luca Marini had travelled to the Suzuka Circuit after the British Grand Prix at the weekend and was testing Honda’s bike for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race when he crashed heavily on the second day of testing. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIRCO LAZZARI GP
Honda rider Luca Marini suffered a nasty crash while testing in Japan, sustaining injuries to his hip, knee, chest and shoulder as well as a collapsed lung, the Japanese team said on Wednesday.

Marini had travelled to the Suzuka Circuit after the British Grand Prix at the weekend and the Italian was testing Honda’s bike for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race when he crashed heavily on the second day of testing.

“Suffering from a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone and a right-sided pneumothorax, Marini was transferred to local hospital and stabilised,” Honda said. “Marini will remain under observation in Japan until he is deemed fit to travel.”

Honda did not give a timeline for Marini's return. The 27-year-old is 13th in the MotoGP riders’ standings after seven rounds.

The next MotoGP round is the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on June 7-8.

Reuters

