F1 championship more than a battle between McLaren drivers, says Norris

British driver believes Ferrari will pose more of a threat as the season progresses

29 May 2025 - 17:07
by Alan Baldwin
McLaren's Lando Norris during a press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS
McLaren's Lando Norris during a press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS

Barcelona — Lando Norris can retake the Formula One lead from Oscar Piastri in Spain this weekend but the Briton said the drivers’ championship remains more than just a battle between McLaren teammates.

The two are separated by three points at the top of the standings after eight of 24 races and champions McLaren have set the pace and won six times this year — Piastri with four to Norris’s two.

Norris led for the first time after winning the season-opener in Melbourne before ceding the advantage to Piastri in round five in Saudi Arabia, but closed the gap again by winning in Monaco last Sunday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has won twice but is third and 25 points behind Piastri.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the lead of the championship and to have more points than everyone, but it’s not something I look at,” Norris told reporters at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday.

“It’s not something that changes anything I do day to day. It doesn’t change how hard I work or what I try to achieve. I just try to win this weekend and I’ll try to win in Montreal and I’ll try to win in Austria. It’s got nothing to do with what position I am in.

“I think mathematically probably the whole grid can win the championship. I think there’s plenty of opportunities,” he continued.

“Max can still win, I think Ferrari — I expect them to get better into the season.”

Verstappen has won twice this season and Spain is a favourite track, the place where he won for the first time in 2016.

The Dutch driver has won the past three Spanish Grands Prix, and four in total, and has been on the podium seven times in a row there.

“Max has been on the podium several times, he’s won races, he beat us in Imola fair and square because he was quicker. I don’t know what possibly makes you think that it’s only between us (McLaren drivers),” said Norris.

F1 also has a front wing rule change coming into effect this weekend, with the governing FIA carrying out more stringent stiffness tests.

McLaren say they do not expect to be affected but others are taking a wait-and-see approach, with Ferrari even speaking of a potential game-changer.

“There are tweaks here and there, but nothing that will change how we have to do it,” said Norris.

Reuters

