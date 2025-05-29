Beaufort West rolls out digital learner’s licence test

The new computerised learner's licence testing stations being rolled out. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Western Cape mobility department on Monday launched a computerised learner’s licence testing (CLLT) system at the Beaufort West Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC.)
A live demonstration of the new testing system, which replaces the traditional manual booklet method, was held.
The innovation is being rolled out in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and ultimately aims to improve the quality of drivers on Western Cape roads.
Benefits include promoting safer and more responsible driving through standardised testing, reducing opportunities for corruption, supporting hearing-impaired applicants with on-screen multilingual instructions to eliminate the need for an interpreter, and delivering faster, more accurate results through instant digital processing.
It is set to transform the learner’s licence testing process across the Western Cape, and follows other regions that have adopted the shift to digital testing. The testing terminals, each secured with fingerprint verification, connect directly to the National Traffic Information System (Natis) and generate randomised test questions.
Results are automatically verified and securely processed, which improves accuracy and data integrity. The CLLT classroom includes fully networked work stations, touchscreen kiosks and a 6kVA uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to maintain continuity in the event of electricity outages.
All provincial driving licence testing centres outside the metro have been equipped with the new CLLT system, with the Western Cape mobility department now engaging the City of Cape Town regarding its rollout of the new system.
All provinces have rolled out the system, but not all stations have adopted it yet.
“If we are to grow our economy and create more jobs, we need to ensure that our residents have the skills they need to participate in the economy.
“A driver’s licence is a critical requirement for many jobs, so we must make getting one as easy as possible for all our residents,” said Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.
Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku. Picture: SUPPLIED
“This digital shift is a big step towards safer roads and a stronger economy. This is not just a technological upgrade — it’s a values-driven transformation.
“The system ensures that every applicant, regardless of ability, is treated with fairness and dignity,” said Sileku.
Residents can make appointments for learner’s licence testing at their local DLTC and prepare for their tests using free downloadable study guides for road signs, vehicle controls and the rules of the road viawww.natis.gov.za.
