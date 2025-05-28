Upgraded Land Rover Defender range now on sale in SA

The latest Defender Octa in the new Sargasso blue paint that's exclusive to the range-topping model.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Land Rover Defender line-up has been upgraded for 2025. It is the first time since launch in 2020 that the family adventure 4x4 gets tweaks, which are applied to the entire 90, 110 and 130 ranges, including the Octa that debuted in April 2024.
Things kick off with new front and rear bumper designs with optimised surfaces and headlights with signature detailing and fog lights. A new textured pattern appears on the bonnet inserts and side vents, as well as flush new rear lights with smoked lenses and new style 22-inch alloy wheels with gloss black Defender-branded centre caps. The paint palette welcomes new Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey and the Sargasso blue exclusive to the Defender Octa.
The cabins benefit from material upgrades and enhanced detailing, including a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen with more intuitive control. The dash-mounted gear shifter is repositioned for better ergonomics while functionality is elevated by a new sliding cubicle that hides small and loose items in the cubby, with a deeper stowage area beneath.
The new driver facing camera on the steering wheel monitors driver distraction.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Removable side pockets with cable routing for devices and better neatness are optionally available with the Signature suite upgrade. To add to practicality, customers can opt for the centre jump seat for a three-abreast seating across the first row.
Nothing changes on the engine front, with all derivatives retaining existing power and torque outputs. A new adaptive off-road cruise control system makes its debut, allowing for set speeds when negotiating rough terrain.
A new driver attention monitor with a driver-facing camera monitors the driver’s gaze, providing audiovisual alerts when the operator is not paying attention to the road ahead. It can be adjusted, enabled or disabled in the menus. The Defender 130 model specifically is available with an optional air compressor for adjusting tyre pressures on the move.
Defender Octa
The Defender Octa juggernaut that's powered by a 467kW and 750Nm 4.4l twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine and 6D Dynamic suspension gets an exclusive new Sargasso blue exterior colour with a coarse sparkle, and Patagonia white exterior with a matt protective wrap. The latter item is also available on 5.0l V8 models with tactile textured graphite accents.
Chopped carbon fibre exterior and interior accents can now be specified on the Defender Octa as an option, along with four interior colourways and a choice of wheel and tyre combinations, including 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
The Defender's signature real light cluster is now flush with the body, along with a redesigned front and rear bumpers.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Optional Defender accessory packs for personalisation include the Explorer, Adventure and Urban. New touches include black variations of the expedition roof rack, cross bars, front under shield and rear scuff plate. Matt black bonnet decals have been updated with new Defender script across 90, 110 and 130 body designs.
Electrically deployed or fixed sidesteps can also be optioned to ease entry into the hulking SUV while a 4,500kg-rated winch with a chopped carbon fibre cover can be chosen for the Defender Octa.
The updated, 28-model Defender range is on sale in SA priced from R1,801,100.
Local Launch
Upgraded Land Rover Defender range now on sale in SA
Enhancements include interior and exterior touch-ups and a new driver monitoring system
The Land Rover Defender line-up has been upgraded for 2025. It is the first time since launch in 2020 that the family adventure 4x4 gets tweaks, which are applied to the entire 90, 110 and 130 ranges, including the Octa that debuted in April 2024.
Things kick off with new front and rear bumper designs with optimised surfaces and headlights with signature detailing and fog lights. A new textured pattern appears on the bonnet inserts and side vents, as well as flush new rear lights with smoked lenses and new style 22-inch alloy wheels with gloss black Defender-branded centre caps. The paint palette welcomes new Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey and the Sargasso blue exclusive to the Defender Octa.
The cabins benefit from material upgrades and enhanced detailing, including a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen with more intuitive control. The dash-mounted gear shifter is repositioned for better ergonomics while functionality is elevated by a new sliding cubicle that hides small and loose items in the cubby, with a deeper stowage area beneath.
Removable side pockets with cable routing for devices and better neatness are optionally available with the Signature suite upgrade. To add to practicality, customers can opt for the centre jump seat for a three-abreast seating across the first row.
Nothing changes on the engine front, with all derivatives retaining existing power and torque outputs. A new adaptive off-road cruise control system makes its debut, allowing for set speeds when negotiating rough terrain.
A new driver attention monitor with a driver-facing camera monitors the driver’s gaze, providing audiovisual alerts when the operator is not paying attention to the road ahead. It can be adjusted, enabled or disabled in the menus. The Defender 130 model specifically is available with an optional air compressor for adjusting tyre pressures on the move.
Defender Octa
The Defender Octa juggernaut that's powered by a 467kW and 750Nm 4.4l twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine and 6D Dynamic suspension gets an exclusive new Sargasso blue exterior colour with a coarse sparkle, and Patagonia white exterior with a matt protective wrap. The latter item is also available on 5.0l V8 models with tactile textured graphite accents.
Chopped carbon fibre exterior and interior accents can now be specified on the Defender Octa as an option, along with four interior colourways and a choice of wheel and tyre combinations, including 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
Optional Defender accessory packs for personalisation include the Explorer, Adventure and Urban. New touches include black variations of the expedition roof rack, cross bars, front under shield and rear scuff plate. Matt black bonnet decals have been updated with new Defender script across 90, 110 and 130 body designs.
Electrically deployed or fixed sidesteps can also be optioned to ease entry into the hulking SUV while a 4,500kg-rated winch with a chopped carbon fibre cover can be chosen for the Defender Octa.
The updated, 28-model Defender range is on sale in SA priced from R1,801,100.
mpyanep@businesslive.co.za
Production restarts at VWGA Kariega with new SUV project under way
All the latest cars on show at Nampo 2025
Discovery range gets striking new Tempest and Gemini models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado
We’re here to stay, insists Proton SA
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
REVIEW: GR-Sport Fortuner will lead to sleepless nights for rivals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.