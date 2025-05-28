Life / Motoring

Software glitch forces Ford to recall nearly 1.1-million vehicles

Rear-view cameras may not display images, increasing the risk of an accident

28 May 2025 - 18:01
by Agency Staff
Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash. Picture: JOHN KEEBLE/GETTY IMAGES
Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash. Picture: JOHN KEEBLE/GETTY IMAGES

Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rear-view cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles, the carmaker said on Wednesday in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall also affects the 2022-24 Expedition, 2022-25 Transit, 2021-23 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the 2022-24 Navigator.

The NHTSA said the software issue may cause the rear-view camera image to delay, freeze or not display.

Ford said it was aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage tied to the issue.

In January, the NHTSA contacted Ford regarding allegations of more than three dozen rear-view camera complaints on 2021-23 Ford F-150 vehicles.

The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco (pictured), F-150, Edge, and 2023-24 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco (pictured), F-150, Edge, and 2023-24 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED

In April, a Ford engineering team was able to reproduce the failure mode within a vehicle and link the causal factors to specific software variants.

Dealers are expected to update vehicle software through an over-the-air update. The software being recalled serves as an operating system for the car’s dashboard, helping its infotainment system to control apps and display maps, among other features.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by June 16. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available later this year.

Ford in April issued two other recalls in the US for rear-view camera issues covering about 289,000 vehicles in total. For both recalls, the carmaker will replace rear-view cameras.

In November, the NHTSA said Ford had agreed to a $165m (R2.96bn) civil penalty after an agency investigation found the carmaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rear-view cameras in a timely manner.

The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled about 620,000 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker had made the recall in a timely fashion. Ford expanded that recall in 2022 and in March added about 24,000 vehicles.

Reuters

Volvo CEO fears rising tariffs will place a burden on buyers

US President Donald Trump recommends a straight 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting from June 1
3 days ago

Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in SA

Incorrect front lower control arm on small number of units may increase the risk of crash or injury
5 days ago

GM to stop exporting vehicles from US to China, company says

The move comes as the two countries discuss tariffs and other trade issues
1 week ago
