New BMW M2 CS raises the bar as a driver’s car

Limited-edition model heads for SA in second quarter of 2026

28 May 2025 - 12:32
by Denis Droppa
The limited edition M2 CS is lighter and lustier than the standard version. Picture: SUPPLIED
The M2 coupé is BMW’s most fun-to-drive car and the German firm has taken the wraps off the even more driver-focused CS version.

Unveiled at last weekend’s Villa d’Este concours at Lake Como in Italy, the flagship model is lighter and more powerful than the standard M2 to make it better as both a track tool and in day-to-day use.

To be produced in limited numbers, the BMW M2 CS sheds 30kg thanks to the use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in various parts of the body including the roof, side mirrors and distinctive ducktail boot spoiler. Further weight saving is achieved by the forged M light-alloy wheels which are finished in a striking matt gold-bronze.

Behind the restyled front end with CS-specific kidney grille is an up-powered 3.0l six-cylinder inline M TwinPower Turbo engine. The high-revving unit is boosted to maximum outputs of 390kW and 650Nm — up from the 353kW and 600Nm of the standard M2.

An optional carbon/titanium M Performance exhaust system raises the decibels. Picture: SUPPLIED
It fires power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and M Sport differential, for a claimed 0-100km/h blitz in 3.8 seconds - 0.2 seconds faster than the standard M2. Top speed of the M2 CS, which comes with the M Driver’s Package as standard, is electronically limited to 302km/h.

An M-specific exhaust system has electrically controlled flaps with a quartet of tail tips finished in matt black. Optionally, customers can specify a lighter and more racy-sounding M Performance system with carbon and titanium tailpipes.

A chassis tweak sees this special model getting a ride height lowered by 8mm and special suspension tuning to improve handling. The mapping of the Dynamic Stability Control and M Dynamic Mode are optimised for racetrack use.

Stopping ability is improved thanks to a standard M Compound braking system with red brake calipers, or optionally a carbon ceramic package.

Racing-inspired cockpit has extensive carbon fibre flourishes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The vehicle comes standard with track tyres (275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear) but owners can specify more aggressive ultra-track tyre or standard sport tyres.

The racing-inspired cabin boasts extensive flourishes of carbon fibre, an M Alcantara steering wheel with a red centre mark, and M carbon sports seats with an illuminated CS logo. The touchscreen infotainment system has M-specific readouts including shift lights, vehicle set-up, tyre condition, an M drift analyser and M lap timer.

The new BMW M2 CS will be available in SA from the second quarter of 2026, with pricing not yet confirmed.

New M5 and M3 Touring make SA debut at BMW M Fest

BMW unveiled its much-anticipated new performance machines — the M5 and the M3 Touring — in South Africa on Thursday.
7 months ago

REVIEW: BMW XM is all anger and menace, but is it a true M car?

BMW commemorates 50 years of M Cars with an SUV that is motorised Viagra
1 year ago

Nurburgring-beating Audi RS Q8 lands in SA

It is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring and the most powerful petrol Audi to date
2 months ago
