Production restarts at VWGA Kariega with new SUV project under way

The new project is in its commissioning phase, entailing a systematic process of bringing the new equipment online and performing necessary checks

27 May 2025 - 10:02
by Motor News Reporter
VWSA's Kariega plant that assembles the Polo and Polo Vivo models will soon add a new small SUV to the production line. Photo: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has embarked on the next phase of preparations for the third model it will build at its Kariega plant in Qdeberha from 2027. The company earlier announced plans to add a new model, an A0 segment, entry level SUV, to the production line in Kariega alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo.

After a plant shutdown from April 14 to May 12 to complete the remaining 40% of the required installations and upgrades in the body and paint shop, programming of robots, final assembly areas and other tasks, production is returning to normal.

The new A0 SUV Entry project is now in its commissioning phase, entailing a systematic process of bringing the new equipment online and performing necessary checks to ensure these are functioning optimally. This is being done over weekends to prevent any disruption to Plant Kariega’s production over three shifts.

Systems are clear at the Kariega plant and the production line has commenced building the Polo, Polo Vivo and soon a new A0 SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
VWGA is working closely with colleagues in Volkswagen Brasil to develop, build and launch this model. “We are happy to be back to normal production, with the knowledge that we are one step closer to our future of building three models in our plant,” said VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe.

“I would like to thank every employee who has played a part in the process of preparing for this future icon in our Volkswagen line-up, and I look forward to working with these colleagues, as well as our Brazilian counterparts, as we continue on this journey.”

