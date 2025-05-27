F1 ponders how to spice up dull Monaco Grand Prix

A new pit stop rule for the Monaco Grand Prix is aimed at spicing up a race on a course where it is extremely difficult to overtake. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One pondered a perennial, if distinctly first-world, problem after a weekend of sunshine, Champagne and fast cars going slower than usual: How to make the Monaco Grand Prix more of a race?
Sunday’s annual procession around the streets of Monte Carlo served up 78 laps without an overtake and drivers faced with the new challenge of a second mandatory pit stop driving tactically to score points.
Monaco has never been big on overtaking, with an anachronistically tight and twisty layout that affords few if any opportunities for today’s larger and heavier cars, and is the slowest course on the 24-race calendar.
Lando Norris, left, celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix alongside third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Picture: REUTERS
There were plenty of suggestions for what might be done to spice things up, without making everything too artificial. They ranged from the minimalist just accept Monaco for what it is and enjoy the atmosphere to remodelling the track or modifying the cars.
“We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is here in Monaco,” said Mercedes driver George Russell after a frustrating afternoon following Williams’ Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz without finding a way past. “I appreciate trying something this year in the two-stop. Clearly, it did not work at all.”
Russell mentioned a qualifying competition, one on Saturday and another on Sunday with points for both as an alternative to even trying to have a race, a move which would certainly offend the purists.
“I think that’s what you guys enjoy watching the most,” he said. “And 99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping Champagne on the yacht, so they don’t really care.”
Red Bull principal Christian Horner pointed to the changes around the harbour over the years, the buildings and land reclaimed from the sea, and felt it was time to tweak a layout first raced in 1929.
“I think everything has to move with the times, ultimately, doesn’t it?” he said. “It’s an iconic, historic circuit that, if you look at how Monaco has changed and how much land they’ve reclaimed in the 72 appearances here, I don’t think you would need to maybe do too much. There just needs to be one area that you can have an overtake.”
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said a solution could be found by tweaking the regulations rather than asking Monaco to change. “This is such a great entertainment. We had full grandstands. There are spectators everywhere on the terraces and on the boat. Lots of spectacle, wining and dining,” said the Austrian.
Mercedes driver George Russell reckons that besides the media, 99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on the yacht, so they don't really care about the Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS
“Saturday is the day the sport comes alive. On Sunday we tried something, it didn’t work and maybe for next year we need to find some regulations where maybe we need to define a maximum lap time, so this backing off didn’t happen,” he added.
“For the sport, for the Sundays itself, we can do better and we can come up with something.”
