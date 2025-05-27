Construction of new Suzuki SA headquarters starts

Suzuki Auto SA management and staff at the sod-turning ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki Auto SA, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has officially broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng.
The sod-turning ceremony was held on May 21, marking a milestone for the Japanese carmaker, and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the SA market.
The company will relocate from its headquarters at Linbro Business Park to a custom-designed, 24,507m² facility that will accommodate operations and workforce. Construction is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.
The new facility will include 2,900m² of new office space and 19,100m² of warehousing, along with advanced training facilities, boardrooms, a workshop and a 100-seater canteen. The warehouse will feature a clear height of 15m for optimal vertical storage, and large yards and easy vehicle access to support efficient logistics operations.
Suzuki has been the brand to watch over the past few years. Local sales have been rising steadily and impressively, with the brand netting 5,977 unit sales in April 2025, claiming the number two best-seller spot below Toyota’s 10,363 sales. The best-selling Suzuki model during the period was the Swift with 2,053 units, making it SA’s best selling passenger car in the same period.
The latest Suzuki Swift has replaced the rival Volkswagen Polo Vivo as the country’s best selling hatch.
It’s also important to note Suzuki's contribution to Toyota’s dominance. The brands have a partnership that sees Suzuki supply Toyota-badged models. These nameplates make out a big portion of the larger Japanese brand’s April sales wins.
“This move marks a significant chapter in our journey,” says Berto van der Lith, vice-president and CFO of Suzuki Auto SA.
“Our new headquarters will allow for further improvements in our current operations and support the growth we foresee in the coming years.”
