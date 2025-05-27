BMW’s three-millionth electrified car heads for UK market

The three-millionth electrified BMW is a Portimao blue 330e Touring PHEV destined for the European market. Picture: SUPPLIED
The three-millionth electrified BMW vehicle rolled off the company’s main plant in Munich today. It’s a BMW 330e Touring in Portimao Blue, and destined for the UK market.
In 2024, one in four vehicles sold by the company was already either fully electric or a plug-in hybrid. At BMW Group plants, vehicles with electrified drive trains and internal combustion engines are produced alongside one another on the same production line.
From 2007 the company had already tinkered with new energy vehicles, with the BMW Active 7 and X6 mild-hybrid models. Hybrid 3, 5 and X6.
Manfred Erlacher, Stanislaw Tillich, Harald Krüger, mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung and Dr Helmut Schramm at the start of series production of the BMW i3 in Leipzig, 2013. Picture: SUPPLIED
Series production of battery electric BMWs started with the BMW i3 in Leipzig in 2013, alongside the group’s first plug-in hybrid, the BMW i8 sports car.
At the time, due to its unique vehicle architecture, the BMW i3 was still being built in Leipzig in a dedicated area for electric cars, in parallel with production of vehicles with conventional drive trains.
Since then, the BMW Group has integrated electric cars into production at all its plants worldwide. Many of the plants initially assembled plug-in hybrid models on a single line, mixed in with their diesel and petrol counterparts, on a flexible basis.
BMW’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria builds conventional and plug-in-hybrid X3 derivatives.
The premises are the only location in the world where the BMW X3 PHEV (30e xDrive) is exclusively produced for global markets.
The Vision Driving Experience showcases tech to be featured in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
Electromobility accounts for a steadily growing share of production volumes, surpassing 25% in 2024, with around three-quarters of those vehicles fully electric.
A total of 1.5-million BEVs from the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands have already been delivered.
The company is on the brink of the start of production of the Neue Klasse series of electric cars, initially comprising a sedan and an SUV.
The new sedan is also tasked with debuting the company’s new, all-electric BMW M car.
