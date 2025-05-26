Life / Motoring

NEWS

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows

Swedish carmaker says staff reductions will primarily affect office-based positions in Sweden

26 May 2025 - 13:56
by Anna Ringstrom
Volvo Cars’ new electric sedan, the ES90, displayed at a launch in March. Picture: REUTERS
Volvo Cars’ new electric sedan, the ES90, displayed at a launch in March. Picture: REUTERS

Sweden-based Volvo Cars said on Monday it will cut 3,000 mostly white-collar jobs as part of a restructuring announced last month as it grapples with high costs, a slowdown in electric vehicle demand and uncertainty over trade tariffs.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, on April 29 unveiled a programme to slash costs by 18-billion Swedish kronor and hit the brakes on investments, warning that redundancies were inevitable.

In the first quarter, the carmaker had 43,500 full-time employees and 3,000 staffing agency personnel, according to its earnings report.

Volvo Cars said the reductions will primarily affect office-based positions in Sweden and represent about 15% of the total office-based workforce globally.

“The automotive industry is in the middle of a challenging period. To address this, we must improve our cash flow generation and structurally lower our costs,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

As the group announced its cost cuts last month it also withdrew its financial guidance, pointing to unpredictable markets amid weaker consumer confidence and trade tariffs causing turmoil in the global auto industry.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the EU from June 1, but on Monday he backed away from that date, restoring a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and Brussels.

Samuelsson on Friday told Reuters customers would pay a big part of any tariff-related cost increases, and that a 50% levy could make it impossible to import one of its most affordable cars, the Belgium-made EX30 electric vehicle, to the US.

Reuters

