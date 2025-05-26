India’s Bajaj to take control of KTM

New investment secures the immediate future of the KTM brand and its motorsport programme.
India’s Bajaj Auto plans to take control of KTM AG as part of an €800m (R16.2bn) debt package aimed at reviving the troubled Austrian motorcycle maker, it said.
The move will see the Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer, which has been a minority investor in KTM since 2007, shift from a dormant stakeholder to a strategic lead, aligning governance and injecting fresh capital to restore KTM’s operations.
KTM AG, which develops and sells motorcycles under the KTM and Husqvarna brands and exports to about 80 countries, filed for court restructuring proceedings in November amid severe liquidity issues.
Its creditors were set to receive 30% of their claims in cash by May 23.
As part of the restructuring, Bajaj Auto has already infused €200m in KTM and will deploy an additional €600m to settle creditor claims and restart the business.
Bajaj will acquire a controlling stake in its unit Pierer Bajaj AG and indirectly take control of KTM's parent, Pierer Mobility AG.
KTM and Bajaj jointly develop products in India. Bajaj Auto holds a 37.5% stake in the KTM business via its unit.
How much its stake would rise to after the deal was not immediately clear. Bajaj Auto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The debt-ridden Austrian motorcycle brand entered self-administration in November, leading to speculation that KTM might quit the top tier of motorcycle racing in 2026 as part of efforts to restructure its business.
The company’s sales fell 27% compared to the first half of 2023 and it laid off nearly 600 workers in 2024.
Following the Bajaj investment announcement, Red Bull KTM Factory rider Brad Binder said the news was “super important”, reports Crash.net.
The South African admitted that the motorsports division of KTM had been basically untouched by the Austrian company’s financial issues, but nonetheless it had been a stressful time for everyone back at the factory.
“For us, at motorsports, we were basically untouched by it all, to be honest,” he said ahead of the British MotoGP, in which he finished 15th.
Binder has a contract with KTM to the end of 2026 while new signings Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales are all on multiyear deals. KTM also supplies 16 motorcycles to the entry-level Moto3 series.
