DBSA invests R100m for EV charging stations

Zero Carbon Charge aims to build a national network of solar charging stations for EVs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) has installed a national network of off-grid, solar-powered and fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in SA. The outfit has announced a R100m equity investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
The funding will enable the rollout of the charging stations every 150km along all national roads. Each site is fully off-grid, powered by solar energy and supported by battery storage. The company’s first off-grid EV charging station opened in Wolmaransstad in the North West province in November.
The station boasts up to six DC fast-charging points for EVs and two AC charging points for plug-in hybrid vehicles. The DC fast-chargers with hardware provided by Chinese technology partners Greencore Energy Solutions and Magic Power are claimed to charge an EV in about 25 minutes. A total of 120 solar-powered charging facilities is planned for rollout at 150km intervals on SA’s national highways in 2025.
The Cape-based company has developed an app for Android and iOS for transactions at its EV charging stations. Motorists will be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and a bite to eat at the farm stall located at the station. Landowners who allow Charge to install the charging stations receive 5% of annual electricity revenue.
The DBSA’s Product Innovation Unit is designed to back catalytic infrastructure projects that deliver environmental and socioeconomic returns at a macro scale.
The new charging station located on the N12 at Farm Palmiet, Wolmaransstad was officially opened in November 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
“As the DBSA, we continue to work with our partners to find solutions that benefit the economy and society at large. We are happy to have invested R100m in support of Zero Carbon Charge’s off-grid EV charging, which will not only assist in growing the EV market in SA, but also create jobs, support the economy, and mitigate climate change,” said Lebogang Seperepere, acting group executive for project preparation at the DBSA.
“I commend the DBSA for its unwavering professionalism and commitment throughout the due diligence process,” said Joubert Roux, founder of Zero Carbon Charge. “We are honoured by their support and determined to deliver.”
