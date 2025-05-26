Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

BMW reveals exclusive SpeedTop wagon concept at Lake Como

Only 70 customers will own the car that's offered with a bespoke Schedoni luggage set

26 May 2025 - 17:34
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The BMW SpeedTop is an exclusive weekend vehicle for two. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW SpeedTop is an exclusive weekend vehicle for two. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW used the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 held in Italy this past weekend to present its latest concept car, known as the BMW Concept SpeedTop.

Enthusiasts will recognise the unmistakable creation as a close-roof, shooting-brake continuation of the Concept Skytop the German brand unveiled at the same show in 2024.

The shark-nose design of an 8 Series coupé, slim front lights and illuminated kidney grille are giveaways. The new concept car imagines a sporty two-door, two-seater wagon. 

A central spline from the bonnet which runs over the roof to the rear spoiler is a design cue, as is the colour gradient on the roof that moves from “Floating sunstone maroon” to “Floating sundown silver.” Broad shoulders and bespoke, two-tone wheels accentuate the elegance.

The interior invites for weekend getaways for two, according to BMW, and is crafted with high-quality materials, traditional brogue-style details and a two-tone colour theme that matches the exterior surface but with Moonstone white seats. The roof spline in the exterior is mirrored as a light beam inside.

The spaciousness meets with high-end materials and to create an air of exclusivity. Picture: SUPPLIED
The spaciousness meets with high-end materials and to create an air of exclusivity. Picture: SUPPLIED

The boot is leather-covered, with a light beam illuminating the compartment, which is divided into two sections for large and small Schedoni luggage. BMW has collaborated with the Italian manufacturer for the production of the exclusive and high-quality items to match. 

Two storage areas with leather straps behind the seats provide space for two of Schedoni’s made-to-measure bags and as with the earlier concept, the Speedtop is powered by the company’s 4.4l twin-turbo V8 engine, and also offered as a small batch run of 70 cars.

“Last year, the presentation of the BMW Concept Skytop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como generated great enthusiasm among connoisseurs and automotive enthusiasts,” says Bernd Körber, senior vice-president BMW brand and product management.

“This led to a strictly limited production run of 50 units. Thanks to this positive response, we have decided this year to also offer the BMW Concept Speedtop in a limited production series of 70 units.”

A pair of made-to-measure Schedoni bags fit snugly behind the seats in the two-seat wagon. Picture: SUPPLIED
A pair of made-to-measure Schedoni bags fit snugly behind the seats in the two-seat wagon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group design said: “A true BMW exudes dynamism and elegance even when it’s standing still. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire line-up of vehicles, especially for the touring models.”

BMW doesn’t mention the price but we imagine it will not be regular 8 Series money. 

The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is held annually on the shores of Lake Como in Northern Italy. The event is renowned for exclusive vintage and luxury cars. This year's gathering was held from May 23-25.

Pricing of the SpeedTop is expected to start at about R10.4m.

BMW gives sneak peek of potent new M2 CS

The ultra-macho sports coupé gains extra aggressive styling and a new boot lid incorporating a stubby ducktail spoiler
Life
9 hours ago

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets Yas Marina SUV lap record

Ramez Azzam set a new benchmark at the Formula One venue
Life
6 days ago

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows

Swedish carmaker says staff reductions will primarily affect office-based positions in Sweden
Life
7 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Toyota premieres bold new RAV4
Life / Motoring
2.
The millionaire behind Joburg’s original dream ...
Life / Books
3.
Parktown revisited, 100 years later
Life
4.
Kaalvoet is cool in Kalk Bay
Life
5.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

BMW Motorrad previews next-generation superbike

Life / Motoring

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows

Life / Motoring

BMW gives sneak peek of potent new M2 CS

Life / Motoring

DBSA invests R100m for EV charging stations

Life / Motoring

African F1 race won’t take place in short term, says Domenicali

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.