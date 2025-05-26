BMW reveals exclusive SpeedTop wagon concept at Lake Como

The BMW SpeedTop is an exclusive weekend vehicle for two.
Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW used the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 held in Italy this past weekend to present its latest concept car, known as the BMW Concept SpeedTop.
Enthusiasts will recognise the unmistakable creation as a close-roof, shooting-brake continuation of the Concept Skytop the German brand unveiled at the same show in 2024.
The shark-nose design of an 8 Series coupé, slim front lights and illuminated kidney grille are giveaways. The new concept car imagines a sporty two-door, two-seater wagon.
A central spline from the bonnet which runs over the roof to the rear spoiler is a design cue, as is the colour gradient on the roof that moves from “Floating sunstone maroon” to “Floating sundown silver.” Broad shoulders and bespoke, two-tone wheels accentuate the elegance.
The interior invites for weekend getaways for two, according to BMW, and is crafted with high-quality materials, traditional brogue-style details and a two-tone colour theme that matches the exterior surface but with Moonstone white seats. The roof spline in the exterior is mirrored as a light beam inside.
The spaciousness meets with high-end materials and to create an air of exclusivity. Picture: SUPPLIED
The boot is leather-covered, with a light beam illuminating the compartment, which is divided into two sections for large and small Schedoni luggage. BMW has collaborated with the Italian manufacturer for the production of the exclusive and high-quality items to match.
Two storage areas with leather straps behind the seats provide space for two of Schedoni’s made-to-measure bags and as with the earlier concept, the Speedtop is powered by the company’s 4.4l twin-turbo V8 engine, and also offered as a small batch run of 70 cars.
“Last year, the presentation of the BMW Concept Skytop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como generated great enthusiasm among connoisseurs and automotive enthusiasts,” says Bernd Körber, senior vice-president BMW brand and product management.
“This led to a strictly limited production run of 50 units. Thanks to this positive response, we have decided this year to also offer the BMW Concept Speedtop in a limited production series of 70 units.”
A pair of made-to-measure Schedoni bags fit snugly behind the seats in the two-seat wagon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group design said: “A true BMW exudes dynamism and elegance even when it’s standing still. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire line-up of vehicles, especially for the touring models.”
BMW doesn’t mention the price but we imagine it will not be regular 8 Series money.
The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is held annually on the shores of Lake Como in Northern Italy. The event is renowned for exclusive vintage and luxury cars. This year's gathering was held from May 23-25.
Pricing of the SpeedTop is expected to start at about R10.4m.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
BMW reveals exclusive SpeedTop wagon concept at Lake Como
Only 70 customers will own the car that's offered with a bespoke Schedoni luggage set
BMW used the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 held in Italy this past weekend to present its latest concept car, known as the BMW Concept SpeedTop.
Enthusiasts will recognise the unmistakable creation as a close-roof, shooting-brake continuation of the Concept Skytop the German brand unveiled at the same show in 2024.
The shark-nose design of an 8 Series coupé, slim front lights and illuminated kidney grille are giveaways. The new concept car imagines a sporty two-door, two-seater wagon.
A central spline from the bonnet which runs over the roof to the rear spoiler is a design cue, as is the colour gradient on the roof that moves from “Floating sunstone maroon” to “Floating sundown silver.” Broad shoulders and bespoke, two-tone wheels accentuate the elegance.
The interior invites for weekend getaways for two, according to BMW, and is crafted with high-quality materials, traditional brogue-style details and a two-tone colour theme that matches the exterior surface but with Moonstone white seats. The roof spline in the exterior is mirrored as a light beam inside.
The boot is leather-covered, with a light beam illuminating the compartment, which is divided into two sections for large and small Schedoni luggage. BMW has collaborated with the Italian manufacturer for the production of the exclusive and high-quality items to match.
Two storage areas with leather straps behind the seats provide space for two of Schedoni’s made-to-measure bags and as with the earlier concept, the Speedtop is powered by the company’s 4.4l twin-turbo V8 engine, and also offered as a small batch run of 70 cars.
“Last year, the presentation of the BMW Concept Skytop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como generated great enthusiasm among connoisseurs and automotive enthusiasts,” says Bernd Körber, senior vice-president BMW brand and product management.
“This led to a strictly limited production run of 50 units. Thanks to this positive response, we have decided this year to also offer the BMW Concept Speedtop in a limited production series of 70 units.”
Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group design said: “A true BMW exudes dynamism and elegance even when it’s standing still. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire line-up of vehicles, especially for the touring models.”
BMW doesn’t mention the price but we imagine it will not be regular 8 Series money.
The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is held annually on the shores of Lake Como in Northern Italy. The event is renowned for exclusive vintage and luxury cars. This year's gathering was held from May 23-25.
Pricing of the SpeedTop is expected to start at about R10.4m.
BMW gives sneak peek of potent new M2 CS
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets Yas Marina SUV lap record
Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BMW Motorrad previews next-generation superbike
Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows
BMW gives sneak peek of potent new M2 CS
DBSA invests R100m for EV charging stations
African F1 race won’t take place in short term, says Domenicali
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.