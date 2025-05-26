Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

BMW gives sneak peek of potent new M2 CS

The ultra-macho sports coupé gains extra aggressive styling and a new boot lid incorporating a stubby ducktail spoiler

26 May 2025 - 12:05
by Motor News Reporter
The M2 CS had its unveiling at this past weekend’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW gave us a sneak peek at its new M2 CS at this past weekend’s 2025 Villa d’Este concours.

Sitting on a substantial set of gold 19” alloy wheels shod with low-profile performance tyres, this ultra-macho sports coupé gains extra aggressive styling and a new boot lid incorporating a stubby ducktail spoiler for improved aerodynamic downforce and high-speed stability. The images also reveal what looks to be a redesigned rear air-diffuser. Zoom in on the brake discs and you’ll notice a subtle “crackling” finish suggesting BMW has fitted the M2 CS with a set of carbon ceramic anchors for maximum stopping power.

Though no technical details were given at the Villa d’Este, it is safe to assume this flagship variant will be slightly lighter than the regular M2 competition (probably through the fitment of a titanium sports exhaust system) and pack a bit more muscle thanks to a subtly reworked version of the 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.

Interior images show the M2 CS fitted with an automatic transmission, but we’re hoping a six-speed manual gearbox may still be offered as an option. Speculation aside, all will be revealed when BMW unveils its fiery new addition on Tuesday night.

REVIEW: New BMW M2 time warps back to original M-car thrills

The smallest M-car is a refreshing foil to BMW’s bloated high-performance SUVs
Life
1 year ago

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé arrives in SA with big revamp

Four-door version of 1 Series gets a facelift with chassis and tech upgrades
Life
1 week ago

Pricing announced for latest Audi A3 and RS3 in SA

The rear end of the Sportback and sedan features a sportier bumper design and a diffuser inspired by Audi's RS models
Life
2 months ago
