African F1 race won’t take place in short term, says Domenicali

Domenicali said Formula One remained committed to adding Africa to what is already a crowded schedule with more countries seeking to join.
Formula One still hopes to return to Africa and is talking to three possible venues, CEO Stefano Domenicali said on Saturday, but any race deal looks a long way off.
The continent is the major omission on a record 24-race calendar and last hosted a grand prix at SA’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.
The Liberty Media-owned sport is keen to rectify that but wants a stable venue that can become a fixture for the long-term. Financial issues have also been an obstacle in the past.
“We cannot go to a new place … without staying for a long time,” Domenicali said at a Monaco Grand Prix media event to announce a partnership extension to 2030 with the MSC Cruise Division.
“We are progressing our discussion with I would say three places in Africa. Realistically speaking, I don’t think we’re going to have an outcome in the very short term,” added the Italian, speaking on board the cruise ship Explora II in the Monte Carlo harbour.
He did not name any cities or circuits.
Rwanda and SA are the two main candidates, with Kyalami and Cape Town put forward as possibilities for the latter.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced his country’s bid last December, when Formula One’s governing body held its gala awards ceremony in Kigali, but that has been complicated by fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) involving Rwandan-backed M234 rebels.
DRC urged Formula One in February to end talks with Rwanda.
Domenicali said Formula One remained committed to adding Africa to what is already a crowded schedule with more countries seeking to join.
“We are missing one continent and we want to connect also to that,” he said.
“It's a matter of finding the right plan and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project.”
