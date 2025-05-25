Life / Motoring

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari sells for R324m at auction

Car that won the 2001 Monaco and Hungarian Grand Prix races sets Formula One record

25 May 2025 - 19:50
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari Formula One car that won the 2001 Monaco and Hungarian grand prix races was sold for $18.17m, according to RM Sotheby's. Picture: CLIVE MASON/ALLSPORT
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari Formula One car that won the 2001 Monaco and Hungarian grand prix races was sold for $18.17m, according to RM Sotheby's. Picture: CLIVE MASON/ALLSPORT

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari Formula One car that won the 2001 Monaco and Hungarian Grand Prix races was sold for $18.17m (R324.24m), according to RM Sotheby's.

Selling ahead of qualifying in Monaco on Saturday, the F2001 car that the legendary German driver used en route to that year's world title became the most expensive Formula One vehicle driven by Schumacher to be sold at auction.

The $18.17m price tag topped the $13.2m a bidder paid for Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari F2003 in 2022. It also became the fourth-most expensive F1 car ever sold. The world record sits at $52.52m , which occurred earlier this year for a Mercedes W196 streamliner that was driven by Formula One legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss in the 1950s.

Schumacher, now 56, drove the F2001 Ferrari in his fifth and final Monaco Grand Prix win, which he followed up with a victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The latter win clinched Schumacher's fourth F1 world title.

Field Level Media

‘Crown jewel’ Schumacher Ferrari on auction at Monaco GP

It may not have been first choice, but Chassis 211 delivered the goods when called to action
Life
2 days ago

Rare classic Ferrari expected to fetch up to R165m

The stunning 1957 500 TRC is from an era when racing cars were built for beauty
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes Pagoda and BMW 333i fetch more than R3m each

Several cars sold for over R1m apiece on Creative Rides March Marques auction in Joburg
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Toyota premieres bold new RAV4
Life / Motoring
2.
Kaalvoet is cool in Kalk Bay
Life
3.
The millionaire behind Joburg’s original dream ...
Life / Books
4.
These are SA’s best selling hatchbacks
Life / Motoring
5.
Parktown revisited, 100 years later
Life

Related Articles

Ferrari 250 LM fetches R662m at RM Sotheby’s auction

Life / Motoring

Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches nearly R1bn at auction

Life / Motoring

Sleek 1955 Mercedes streamliner under the hammer for R975m

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.