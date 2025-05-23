WATCH: Hybrid Aston Martin Valhalla debuts on Monaco streets

The Valhalla is powered by a flat-plane crank 4.0l V8 twin-turbo with three electric motors. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Aston Martin Valhalla, the company's new super car made its global public dynamic debut on Monaco streets ahead of the Formula OneGrand Prix weekend yesterday. It deputises the Valkyrie hyper car.
Finished in Podium green with a Lime green livery with the supercar’s principal development driver Fernando Alonso at the wheel, the Valhalla thundered up and down the legendary street circuit on Thursday, before Friday’s practice session.
The new and all-wheel drive supercar is powered by a plug-in-hybrid power train featuring a bespoke, flat-plane crank 4.0l V8 twin-turbo engine and three E-motors, two of them located on the front axle to facilitate torque vectoring.
Valhalla storms Monaco piloted by Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.
A new eight-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) and electronic rear differential are also integrated. Total system output is 794kW and 1,100Nm, and Aston Martin says it’s capable of accelerating from standstill to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a maximum top speed of 350km/h.
“Having followed this project closely for the past 18 months and working alongside the development team, unveiling Valhalla’s dynamic capability to the world at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is a fantastic moment for both myself and the brand,” said Alonso.
Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin CEO said, “The extreme performance and unprecedented dynamic bandwidth that distinguishes Valhalla from its rivals presented many new opportunities to both the engineering and design teams throughout its development.”
Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Also has been principal test driver of the Valhalla program, and had the honour of driving it on maiden drive in public. Picture: SUPPLIED
It was built in collaboration with Aston Martin Performance Technologies (AMPT) — the consulting arm of the Formula One team on dynamics. Hybridised rivals include the newer peak super cars including the McLaren W1, Lamborghini Revuelto and Ferrari F80.
Pricing is not shared but deliveries will commence in 2025, and limited to just 999 units.
International Launch
