The suspension fault may effect vehicle handling, says Ford.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has issued a recall for certain Ford Ranger models built between October 2024 and November 2024 at its Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria.
Ford has identified that in some of the affected vehicles, an incorrect front lower control arm may have been fitted on the left-hand side of the vehicle. This may cause a degradation in wheel control, and separation of the joint may result in loss of control of the affected wheel with a corresponding effect on vehicle handling increasing the risk of crash or injury.
Ford reported the issue to the National Consumer Commission and said about 25 vehicles were affected in SA and Botswana. Ford is notifying affected customers who will be asked to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the defect repaired under warranty.
Earlier in May, the NCC informed the public about recalls to the Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300C, Citroen C4, DS4, and DS5 models, Mercedes-Benz CLA (118), S-Class (model series 223), Audi, VW Polo Sedan and Volvo XC90.
Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in SA
Incorrect front lower control arm on small number of units may increase the risk of crash or injury
