Drivers give thumps up to Brad Pitt’s F1 movie

Drivers say the film delivers an authentic feel with a typically Hollywood spin

23 May 2025 - 09:15
by Alan Baldwin
Actors Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem in a scene from the upcoming F1 movie. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One drivers declared Brad Pitt’s new F1 movie a winner that would bring fresh fans to the sport, after being given an exclusive pre-release screening at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Apple Original film, with action scenes filmed at race weekends with the sport’s co-operation, is due in cinemas internationally on June 25.

Formula One is hoping it will be an even bigger hit than the Netflix Drive to Survive docu-series that has helped raise the sport’s appeal globally and take it to a new and younger demographic.

“Honestly, I enjoyed the whole thing,” Williams driver Carlos Sainz, sworn to secrecy on the plot like all those present, told reporters on Thursday. “There were things that really surprised me.

“Not talking about the story, but the quality of footage they got. It’s insane. Honestly insane. That’s for me the best part of all of it. The team have done an outstanding job in putting together a very good Hollywood movie.”

Haas rookie driver Oliver Bearman, 20, agreed.

“I think it really depicts in a great way what we go through, in a bit of a Hollywood way as you would expect, but that makes it really interesting,” said the Briton.

“I think the goal of the movie is going to be achieved. I think it’s going to be a huge hit and it’s going to make people want to watch F1, which is really the goal of it.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, the movie also stars Javier Bardem as owner of a team on the verge of failure.

British actor Damson Idris is hotshot Joshua Pearce alongside ageing redemption-seeking racer Sonny Hayes, played by 61-year-old Pitt.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, a co-producer, has said the movie will deliver an authentic feel.

“The storytelling is really cool and the images are just incredible,” said Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won his home Monaco race last year.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner also gave a glowing verdict.

“We are probably the worst possible audience to watch that movie because you’re going to look and scrutinise every detail, every gear change, every pit stop, and it was very authentic,” said the Briton.

Red Bull’s reigning four-times world champion Max Verstappen, new father of a baby daughter, was a prominent absentee.

“I wanted to spend more private time,” he said. “There was the opportunity to watch it but if we watch it now or in three or four weeks it’s fine as well.”

Reuters

Brad Pitt F1 movie to be released in 2025

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the film
Life
11 months ago

‘Cannonball Run’ Lambo turns 45

The black Lamborghini and actresses in the iconic film captured hearts in the opening scene of the 1981 movie
Life
11 months ago

15 car movies to watch during the lockdown

Cabin fever? Here are some of Hollywood’s best car flicks to while away the couch time
Life
5 years ago
