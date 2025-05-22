Funky Fiat Grande Panda debuts hybrid derivative

The cool box Grand Panda urban crossover gets a new hybrid derivative powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat’s new Grande Punto has been launched as a hybrid. The funky new model that made its international Debut in June 2024 is available in multiple powertrains, including full electric derivatives launched earlier in the year.
The company also revealed a new Grande Panda 4x4 concept model during the hybrid media drive, with exclusive details of dark red livery and an all-terrain drivetrain.
The newly debuted hybrid drivetrain is a front-wheel drive with a new 83kW turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2l engine paired with a 21kW electric motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery.
An eDCT six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, regenerative braking and driving modes of e-launch, e-creeping, and e-parking are available. The company doesn't share fuel consumption averages at this stage.
The cabin is colourful and new age with digital features including smartphone mirroring and more. Picture: SUPPLIED
Designed in Italy at the Centro Stile in Turin, the modern interpretation of the iconic Panda is a cool urban car that measures 3.99m in length.
The car sits on the Stellantis “Smart Car” platform, a flexible, multi-energy architecture designed to offer a wide range of cost effective electric vehicles to compete with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.
It has enough room to carry five passengers and a 412l boot. Smart storage solutions totalling 16l to store loose items is integrated in the cabin. The exterior cues of a wedge-like profile are enhanced by retro PXL LED headlamps, cube-like taillights and blacked-out pillars.
Details such as 3D-branded “Panda” lettering on the doors and “Fiat” on the rear, a lenticular C-pillar graphic, and glossy black bezel are further stylistic touches.
Bright exterior colours finish the fun driving vibe, while a choice of trims — Pop, Icon and La Prima — offer customer personalisation. The Blu Tasmania colour scheme with bright yellow accents on the dashboard, infotainment area, and as seat stitching energises the cabin.
Five occupants can be accommodated inside the Fiat Grand Panda with a 412l boot. Picture: SUPPLIED
Amenities include air conditioning, digital clusters, electric parking brake, a smartphone station, navigation, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and wireless charging, depending on model.
Three customisable upgrade packs including Tech, Style and Winter are also available. They introduce further items such as automatic climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof bars, privacy glass, skid plates, heated seats, steering wheel and windshield.
The range-topping La Prima trim combines all packages, along with 17-inch alloy wheels, premium interior finishes, including BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex that contains 33% of the natural fibres for the dashboard. Recycled beverage cartons are also repurposed as blue plastic with a shimmering aluminium finish as touch point finishers.
Safety is taken care of by a comprehensive ADAS suite including cruise control, speed limiter, active safety brake, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and open-door alerts. The La Prima trim boasts front sensors and a rear-view camera.
The more rugged 4x4 future concept revealed by the Italian company recently. Picture: SUPPLIED
Connectivity is supported wireless smartphone mirroring, multiple USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad.
The initial Fiat Panda model debuted in 1980, and SA only welcomed the second-generation car in 2003.
Stellantis SA confirms it has no plans to introduce the new Grande Panda models to this market, but the hybrid pricing starts at €19,000 (R386,000) for European customers.
