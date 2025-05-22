Life / Motoring

EXOTIC CARS

Classic Rolls-Royces get an electric reboot

The Corniche and Silver Shadow retain their serene refinement with modern EV technology

22 May 2025 - 13:53
by Denis Droppa
Halcyon's electrified Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible. Picture: SUPPLIED
Well-heeled fans of old Rolls-Royces and green energy can now buy an electric restomod of a classic Corniche or Silver Shadow.

British company Halcyon reimagines the two Rolls-Royce models for the electric age, preserving the originals’ serene refinement while embracing modern technology. 

The company says it is inspired by Henry Royce’s mantra to “take the best that exists and make it better” and embarked on a mission to remaster some of the most iconic Rolls-Royce models of the 20th century.

First introduced in the 1960s and lauded as the best motor cars in the world, the two-door Rolls-Royce Corniche and four-door Silver Shadow became symbols of automotive excellence, captivating the world’s elite with their elegance.

In the restomod, their V8 petrol engines are replaced by a state-of-the-art 800V electric platform delivering between 300kW and 373kW, depending on configuration.

The standard system combines front and rear battery packs for a total of 77kWh and over 320km of range.

An extended option uses three battery packs for 94kWh and over 400km on a single charge. Both systems support AC charging and DC rapid charging.

The electrified Corniche has a range of up to 400km on a charge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Halcyon’s electric Rolls-Royce conversions are not just about replacing the engine; they involve a complete overhaul of the vehicle including the interior and suspension, with options for active suspension and personalised art pieces on the dashboard.

Active suspension and an upgraded braking system combine to add dynamic composure, all while maintaining the signature cloud-like ride. Continuously-controlled electronic dampers offer three drive modes: Drive, Spirited and Touring.

The cabin integrates a timeless aesthetic with modern technologies for comfort and convenience. The tactile and analogue feel of the classic interior is retained, with a select few beautifully integrated displays for essential driver information and controls.

The interior’s centrepiece is an exhibition feature that spans the width of the dashboard, offering a dedicated space for bespoke art pieces.

A concealable infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay is paired with a bespoke audio system. These are complemented by a host of driver-oriented features including cruise control, climate control and electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation.

Owners can work with Halcyon’s in-house designers to commission exclusive details such as custom embroidery, monograms, artistic enhancements, or request one-off paint finishes.

“For over 120 years, Rolls-Royce has embodied the art of smooth, refined and quiet power. Inspired by that legacy, we’ve seamlessly integrated cutting-edge electric technology to remaster and elevate these iconic cars,” says Matthew Pearson, CEO of Halcyon.

The first Halcyon customer orders are set for delivery in 2026. Limited to just 60 unique commissions, each car undergoes a 12-month handcrafted build process.

Halcyon’s remastering service starts from £395,000 (R9.5m) on top of the cost of a donor vehicle, which the company can source for the client on request.

All 2026 build slots are sold out.

Gordon Murray to celebrate 60 years at Goodwood Festival

SA-born designer’s six decades of design and engineering excellence take centre stage for the 2025 FOS
Life
2 months ago

Black Badge Spectre launched as the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet

The twin-electric motors are tuned for 485kW and 1,075Nm in an instant
Life
3 months ago

Rolls-Royce’s R7bn investment will focus on bespoke cars

The British luxury brand is seeing rising demand for personalised cars by wealthy consumers
Life
4 months ago
