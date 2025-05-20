FEATURE
These are SA’s best selling hatchbacks
Affordability has seen great demand for budget A- and B-segment hatches, while sales of hatches such as VW Golf, Mazda3 and Hyundai i30 have dwindled
20 May 2025 - 11:35
SUVs and crossovers continue to grow in popularity and represent the biggest slice of SA’s new-car market, accounting for 45.5% of sales.
However, the country’s best selling passenger car is a hatchback, the imported Suzuki Swift. The market share of hatches has decreased in recent years but it remains the second largest category, with 22.9% of sales. In a price-sensitive market, affordability has seen great demand for budget A- and B-segment hatches, while sales of more expensive C-segment hatches such as the VW Golf, Mazda3 and Hyundai i30 have greatly dwindled. ..
