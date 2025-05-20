Life / Motoring

NEWS

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets Yas Marina SUV lap record

Ramez Azzam set a new benchmark at the Formula One venue

20 May 2025 - 12:52
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Porsche Cayenne coupe Turbo GT. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Porsche Cayenne coupe Turbo GT. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT has claimed the title of fastest production SUV around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Behind the wheel was racing driver Ramez Azzam, who guided the performance SUV to a blistering lap time of 2:14.046 on the full 5.281km Grand Prix layout — setting a new benchmark at the Formula One venue.

This wasn’t just a casual run either. The time was set during an officially sanctioned session, marking the first time Yas Marina Circuit and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation have teamed up under a new format for verified production car lap records.

At the heart of the Cayenne Turbo GT is the most powerful V8 in a series production Porsche road car. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, it produces 485kW and 850Nm — enough to send the SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 305km/h.

But raw power isn’t the only story here. Porsche has thrown in serious chassis tech too: Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control with active roll stabilisation, active rear-wheel steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes — all fitted as standard.

Azzam, fresh off his GT4 class win at the Dubai 24 Hours, came away impressed.

“The power and sound of the engine is impressive, but what sets the Cayenne Turbo GT apart is its braking and handling performance,” he said.

“For a car of this size to brake so late, carry so much corner speed and sit so flat is remarkable. I could push it so hard and still have confidence. It’s crazy.”

Top ten SUV ‘Powerhouses’ on sale in SA

The exalted collection has stalwarts, new age protagonists and now a farmer’s delight
Life
10 months ago

New Lamborghini Urus hybrid unveiled with 588kW on tap

Interim outputs hint at a new king of performance SUVs that can also drive silently for 60km
Life
11 months ago

Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA

They gain more power and handling performance-enhancing wares from the Turbo GT model
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: VW ID.Buzz is an electric cargo dreamboat ...
Life / Motoring
2.
The millionaire behind Joburg’s original dream ...
Life / Books
3.
Parktown revisited, 100 years later
Life
4.
All the latest cars on show at Nampo 2025
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: New Hyundai Alcazar seven-seater
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

May the downforce be with you: taming the Porsche GT3 RS

Life / Motoring

Ferrari wins top award for ‘out of the box icon’

Life / Motoring

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.