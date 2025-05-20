Honda switches focus from EVs to hybrids

Honda plans to bolster its hybrid range with 13 models by 2030.
Honda Motor said on Tuesday that it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles given slowing demand and would be focusing on capturing growing demand for hybrids with new models.
CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a media conference the carmaker had lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion yen (R875bn) from ¥10-trillion previously.
“Based on the current market slowdown, we expect EV sales in 2030 to fall below the 30% that we previously targeted,” Mibe said, adding battery-powered cars might make up only about 20% of the company's sales by then.
Honda said it expected to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030. It has not released a total sales target for that year.
It plans to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally in the four years from 2027. It will also develop a hybrid system for large-size models that it plans to launch in the second half of the decade.
Earlier this month, Honda announced it had put a R193bn plan on hold for about two years to build an EV production base in Ontario, Canada, due to slowing demand for electric cars.
Honda said, however, that it still planned to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.
Reuters
