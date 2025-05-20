Life / Motoring

Honda switches focus from EVs to hybrids

Based on the market slowdown, Honda expects EV sales in 2030 to fall below targeted 30%

20 May 2025 - 10:25
by Daniel Leussink
Honda plans to bolster its hybrid range with 13 models by 2030. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda Motor said on Tuesday that it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles given slowing demand and would be focusing on capturing growing demand for hybrids with new models.

CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a media conference the carmaker had lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion yen (R875bn) from ¥10-trillion previously.

“Based on the current market slowdown, we expect EV sales in 2030 to fall below the 30% that we previously targeted,” Mibe said, adding battery-powered cars might make up only about 20% of the company's sales by then.

Honda said it expected to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030. It has not released a total sales target for that year.

It plans to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally in the four years from 2027. It will also develop a hybrid system for large-size models that it plans to launch in the second half of the decade.

Earlier this month, Honda announced it had put a R193bn plan on hold for about two years to build an EV production base in Ontario, Canada, due to slowing demand for electric cars.

Honda said, however, that it still planned to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.

Reuters

Hybrid Honda Fit adds frugality to impressive résumé

The petrol-electric hatch gains a power boost but remains one of the most fuel efficient cars in SA, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
1 year ago

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
Life
1 year ago

REVIEW: Range Rover Evoque PHEV is pricey but formidably frugal

Denis Droppa examines the merits of diesel versus plug-in hybrid power in the Evoque line-up
Life
2 months ago
