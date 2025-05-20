Life / Motoring

NEWS

GM to stop exporting vehicles from US to China, company says

The move comes as the two countries discuss tariffs and other trade issues

20 May 2025 - 08:10
by Kalea Hall
A General Motors assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS
General Motors late last week informed employees and dealers for its China export business it would stop shipping vehicles to China from the US, the company said.

The move comes as the US and China continue discussions on tariffs and other trade issues.

GM imported vehicles to China from the US through its Durant Guild premium import business, which represented less than 0.1% of the volume it sells in China, according to a company spokesperson.

“Due to significant changes to economic conditions, we have decided to restructure the Durant Guild and correspondingly optimise GM China’s operations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Goods imported into China from the US faced tariffs of more than 100% before the two countries agreed to lower the levies for 90 days.

In April, GM’s rival Ford Motor halted its exports to China.

Reuters

