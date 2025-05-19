Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Sebastien Ogier wins Rally Portugal for record seventh time

With co-driver Vincent Landais, Ogier finished 8.7 seconds ahead of Hyundai’s Ott Tanak

19 May 2025 - 10:15
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ogier won Rally Portugal after his rival experienced technical issues. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ogier won Rally Portugal after his rival experienced technical issues. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier won Rally Portugal for a record-extending seventh time on Sunday after capitalising on an overnight lead handed to him when Hyundai’s Ott Tanak faced technical issues.

Ogier, the eight-times world champion, had been behind Tanak until Friday, but the Hyundai driver struggled with a power steering issue that dropped him out of the lead when he lost more than 45 seconds as a result.

That gave Ogier a 27.6 second lead heading into Sunday’s finale and the Frenchman did not relinquish it as he powered to a second victory of the season to add to his opening round win in Monte Carlo.

With co-driver Vincent Landais, Ogier finished 8.7 seconds ahead of Tanak despite the Estonian’s attempt at a late comeback, while Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera finished third, a further 3.5 seconds back.

“I think it’s something I can be proud of, the way I have managed to stay competitive after all these years,” Ogier said.

“Ott was just flying [like] crazy, but maybe a bit too much actually ... On our side, race management is definitely a craft we have, so I’m happy. Seven times here in Portugal, not too bad.”

Tanak went for broke on the final day but ultimately ran out of stages to catch up to Ogier, whose victory gave Toyota its fifth win in as many rounds.

“A great disappointment, we are still too fragile to compete with Toyota. But at least the performance on the new chassis is good, so at least we’ve done some good job,” he said.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans retained the overall world championship lead but the Briton saw it cut to 30 points over Rovanpera, with Ogier in third place and Tanak fourth.

Reuters

Verstappen takes chequered flag at Imola

Victory in Italy was the 65th of Verstappen’s career as Red Bull celebrates 400th Grand Prix
Sport
19 hours ago

FIA gives drivers 50% discount for swearing

Stewards given discretion on penalties after backlash from competitors over crackdown on bad language
Life
4 days ago

Briatore comes back from ‘lifetime ban’ as Alpine’s new team boss

The instigator of the ‘Crashgate’ scandal returns after Oliver Oakes resigns as team principal
Life
1 week ago

Land Rover signs legend Stéphane Peterhansel for Dakar 2026

Preparations at an advanced stage for the 60-year-old French racer whose Dakar rally record includes 14 wins
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The millionaire behind Joburg’s original dream ...
Life / Books
2.
All the latest cars on show at Nampo 2025
Life / Motoring
3.
Parktown revisited, 100 years later
Life
4.
FIRST DRIVE: New Hyundai Alcazar seven-seater
Life / Motoring
5.
New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in three models
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Nissan to close SA factory, sources say

Companies

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s new Kyalami headquarters unveiled

Life / Motoring

Limited-production De Tomaso P72 unveiled

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.