International News
Limited-production De Tomaso P72 unveiled
The car harks back to simpler, beautiful times with tactility, a V8 engine and zero digitalisation
16 May 2025 - 13:50
De Tomaso Automobili has unveiled the production specification P72. Described as flowing lines and an analogue soul, it’s a tribute car to the Italian company’s 65 year heritage and inspired by the 1965 De Tomaso P70 created in collaboration with Carroll Shelby.
The P72 is built using a carbon fibre chassis, and a unibody monocoque for reduced weight, structural purity and a low-slung driving position. It’s available in a curated range of heritage-inspired paint finishes, or as a carbon exterior...
