GAC SA to launch plug-in hybrid and full electric cars in 2025

Chinese brand will launch Aion EV alongside GAC PHEV models, including a premium family MPV

15 May 2025 - 19:34
by Phuti Mpyane
The GAC M8 MPV is coming to SA to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) Motor SA says it is poised for significant growth in the local market this year as new models and strategic initiatives are planned.

The brand, which debuted on the SA market in 2024 through importer Salvador Caetano, shocked the industry with January 2025 price drops of between R50,000 and R100,000 for its Emzoom and Emkoo crossover SUVs. 

“The adjustment is not a result of temporary sales support or promotional tactics, but a genuine response to the prevailing market conditions, showcasing the company’s transparency in pricing and commitment to fair, customer-centric practices,” Leslie Ramsoomar, MD of GAC Motor SA, said at the time.

The year ahead will see GAC expand its dealership network and introduce a new line up of vehicles, including Aion electric cars. The latter is an electric car subsidiary of GAC Group that will spearhead EV offerings such as the Aion Y electric crossover SUV, a popular model in China

GAC Motor is also set to launch the new M8, a big-grilled, premium MPV, and new derivatives of its existing Emzoom and Emkoo range, including plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) models. GAC has 28 dealerships in operation locally and plans to grow it to 40 by the end of 2025.

GAC will start its electric car journey in SA when it launches the Aion Y crossover SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We’re entering a very exciting phase for GAC Motor in SA,” says Brian Smith, marketing director of GAC Motor SA.

“The developments planned for 2025 reflect our long-term commitment to the market and to offering South Africans more choice in advanced, reliable mobility.”

Is SA winning the war on potholes?

Vala Zonke campaign has made progress but a large number of potholes remain unreported
8 hours ago

Hyundai unveils prices of new Alcazar SUV in SA

The entry-level seven-seater model is cheaper than the Grand Creta it replaces
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: Mercedes adds Vito Select to passenger van range

The most powerful Vito offers space for up to eight people
1 month ago

FIRST DRIVE: New Volkswagen Transporter T7 ups the ante with refinement

Along with extra space and practicality, VW’s new van is quiet and smooth riding
2 months ago

REVIEW: Ford Tourneo Custom is practical if a little pricey

The eight-seater priced at R1,070,000 offers family-sized space in an adaptable cabin
5 months ago
