Discovery range gets striking new Tempest and Gemini models

The flagship Tempest trim line is garnished with Petra Copper Gloss elements.
Land Rover has introduced new Tempest and Gemini editions of its Discovery seven-seater SUV as well as updates across the entire line-up.
Celebrating the Discovery’s 35-year legacy with nods to the model’s history in their names, the Tempest and Gemini join the existing line-up of S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan grades.
The Tempest slots in as the new flagship of the Discovery range and is named after the secret development programme for the second-generation Discovery launched in 1998.
The model is available with a choice of three body colours — Charente Grey, Varesine Blue or Carpathian Grey — all exclusively with a matte protective film for the first time on a Discovery.
A contrasting Petra Copper Gloss roof finish is standard with the Tempest, or optionally a Narvik Gloss Black. Other external features in Petra Copper Gloss include the wing vent, Discovery script, lower bumper inserts, and the 22” diamond turned alloy wheels.
Unique badging for the B-pillars, treadplates, puddle lamps and interior finishers also make the Tempest stand out. The luxurious cabin is garnished with Shadow Aluminium detailing, and extended Ebony Windsor leather upholstery.
The new Gemini model slots above the entry-level Discovery S, and takes its name from the code name given to the turbo diesel engine that powered the original Discovery from 1989.
It is available in six colours including a unique Sedona Red with a Narvik Gloss Black contrast roof. The Gloss Black detailing extends to the lower body cladding and front wing vents, complemented by an Atlas Gloss grille surround and Discovery script.
There is a Gemini-specific graphic on the B-pillar badges, treadplates and interior finishers, and the vehicles rides on new 21” split-seven-spoke wheels finished in diamond turned silver.
Gemini is available in six colours including this unique Sedona Red with a Narvik Gloss Black roof.
The Gemini has a host of extra comfort features for family adventures, including a cooler compartment between the front seats, click & go media holders for rear seat occupants, and three-zone climate control.
Both the Tempest and Gemini models are powered by an Ingenium D350 diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The six-cylinder 3.0l has outputs of 257kW and 700Nm, and the mild-hybrid system harvests and stores energy generated during deceleration and redeploys it to assist acceleration, especially when it is towing up to its rated maximum trailer load of 3.5 tonnes.
The Discovery’s well-known off-road ability is facilitated by a Terrain Response 2 system that offers driving modes for varying surfaces, a 900mm wading depth, and All Terrain Progress Control that enables drivers to set a steady speed in challenging conditions.
In addition to the new Tempest and Gemini editions, the Discovery range adopts fresh wheel options, enhanced equipment and a new range of curated accessory packs.
The Beach Days pack includes a collapsible organiser in the load bay that it ideal for housing buckets, spades and beach balls. It also has bespoke sunshades for the tailgate and the second- and third-row windows, and a roof rack.
The Road Trip pack has two seat organisers to manage clutter inside the cabin, plus a centre armrest cooler and an electric cool bag for on-the-go snacks. Cross bars and a roof box have extra luggage capacity for long haul trips, and wind deflectors allow windows to be opened with less turbulence inside the cabin.
The new packs have been introduced after the success of the existing For Dogs and Biking Adventures packs.
The Discovery Gemini is priced at R2,038,800 and the Tempest retails for R2,326,200.
